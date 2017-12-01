Friday Habs Headlines: Brandon Davidson is reportedly on the trade market

In today’s links, Brandon Davidson appears to be available, a look at some of the pending RFAs and UFAs in the NHL, and everyone prepares for the upcoming Olympics.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Excited to be joining the @CanadiensMTL organization. Sure wish I hadn’t failed French in elementary school. #bonjour #poutine — Adam Cracknell (@ACracknell25) November 30, 2017

The Habs are heading into a bit of a roster logjam. [Andrew Zadarnowski]

#HABS WAIVERS COUNTDOWN CLOCK

- Davidson, De La Rose, Morrow: require waivers

- Froese: 1 more game or 7 more days

- Deslauriers: 3 more games or 14 more days

- Carr: 10 more games or 29 more days

- Terry, Cracknell, Taormina: 10 more games or 30 more days — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) November 30, 2017

Angela Price and Julie Petry are proud to announce CHic Collection, their new clothing line. [NHL]

Around the league and elsewhere

Karlsson asked today about future UFA status. Says he wants to stay in Ottawa but at the end of the day business is business. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 30, 2017

Sami Vatanen: "I was sleeping when my phone rang. It was a shock to be honest with you. But when I got my morning coffee, it was all good."



Hah, typical Sami.#AllPositive — Tommi Seppälä (@TommiSeppala) November 30, 2017