Friday Habs Headlines: Brandon Davidson is reportedly on the trade market

Friday Habs Headlines: Brandon Davidson is reportedly on the trade market

In today’s links, Brandon Davidson appears to be available, a look at some of the pending RFAs and UFAs in the NHL, and everyone prepares for the upcoming Olympics.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Angela Price and Julie Petry are proud to announce CHic Collection, their new clothing line. [NHL]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Multiple suitors are courting the Carolina Hurricanes. [TSN]
  • A look at true and false narratives making headlines this week. [FanRag Sports]
  • Derek Dorsett has been forced into retirement by spinal issues despite seven goals so far this season. [Sportsnet]
  • Slowly, more and more teams are shifting to four forwards on the power play. [TSN]
  • How much blame should be heaped upon Guy Boucher for the Sens’ slow start? [TSN]
  • A look at how the Swedish national development program turned zero medals between 1997 and 2007 to six medals in seven years from 2008 to 2014. [The Athletic]
  • Jarome Iginla won’t suit up for Team Canada for the Spengler Cup, and is likely unavailable for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as well. [TSN]
  • QMJHL referee Olivier Gouin has been selected to officiate at the Winter Olympics by the IIHF. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Gagarin Cup is following in the footsteps of its illustrious namesake. [KHL]
  • Hockey has always been synonymous with speed. A look at how the fleet of foot have defined the game through the decades. [TSN]
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories