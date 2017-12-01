Friday Habs Headlines: Brandon Davidson is reportedly on the trade market
In today’s links, Brandon Davidson appears to be available, a look at some of the pending RFAs and UFAs in the NHL, and everyone prepares for the upcoming Olympics.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Brandon Davidson is apparently available for trade. [Sportsnet]
- David Schlemko visibly made the Canadiens defence corps better against the Ottawa Senators. [Sportsnet]
- Michigan native Jeff Petry took to the Little Caesars Arena ice for the first time last night. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Max Pacioretty is off the top power play unit, and he feels fine. [The Athletic]
- ICYMI: The Montreal Canadiens acquired Adam Cracknell from the New York Rangers, sending Peter Holland in exchange. [EOTP]
- The newest member of the Canadiens organization wishes he paid more attention in school. [Adam Cracknell]
Excited to be joining the @CanadiensMTL organization. Sure wish I hadn’t failed French in elementary school. #bonjour #poutine— Adam Cracknell (@ACracknell25) November 30, 2017
- The Habs are heading into a bit of a roster logjam. [Andrew Zadarnowski]
#HABS WAIVERS COUNTDOWN CLOCK— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) November 30, 2017
- Davidson, De La Rose, Morrow: require waivers
- Froese: 1 more game or 7 more days
- Deslauriers: 3 more games or 14 more days
- Carr: 10 more games or 29 more days
- Terry, Cracknell, Taormina: 10 more games or 30 more days
- Angela Price and Julie Petry are proud to announce CHic Collection, their new clothing line. [NHL]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A look at the top potential restricted free agents for 2018 in the NHL, including Dylan Larkin, William Nylander, and Jacob Trouba. [Sportsnet]
- John Tavares is not thinking about free agency right now. [The Athletic]
- Drew Doughty certainly is. The Los Angeles Kings’ star is looking for beyond-P.K. Subban-level money and plans on consulting with Erik Karlsson to gauge the market. [Sportsnet]
- The Ottawa captain tacitly offered the same thoughts as his west coast compatriot. [TSN 1200]
Karlsson asked today about future UFA status. Says he wants to stay in Ottawa but at the end of the day business is business.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 30, 2017
- The Anaheim Ducks have acquired centre Adam Henrique from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for puck-moving defenceman Sami Vatanen. [TSN]
- Vatanen was his usual unflappable self though when informed of the news. [Tommi Seppala]
Sami Vatanen: "I was sleeping when my phone rang. It was a shock to be honest with you. But when I got my morning coffee, it was all good."— Tommi Seppälä (@TommiSeppala) November 30, 2017
- Multiple suitors are courting the Carolina Hurricanes. [TSN]
- A look at true and false narratives making headlines this week. [FanRag Sports]
- Derek Dorsett has been forced into retirement by spinal issues despite seven goals so far this season. [Sportsnet]
- Slowly, more and more teams are shifting to four forwards on the power play. [TSN]
- How much blame should be heaped upon Guy Boucher for the Sens’ slow start? [TSN]
- A look at how the Swedish national development program turned zero medals between 1997 and 2007 to six medals in seven years from 2008 to 2014. [The Athletic]
- Jarome Iginla won’t suit up for Team Canada for the Spengler Cup, and is likely unavailable for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as well. [TSN]
- QMJHL referee Olivier Gouin has been selected to officiate at the Winter Olympics by the IIHF. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Gagarin Cup is following in the footsteps of its illustrious namesake. [KHL]
- Hockey has always been synonymous with speed. A look at how the fleet of foot have defined the game through the decades. [TSN]
