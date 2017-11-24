Friday Habs Headlines: Failing the grade at the quarter mark
Friday Habs Headlines: Failing the grade at the quarter mark
In today’s links, the Habs aren’t meeting expectations, the blame is falling squarely on Marc Bergevin, and the NHL is looking at eSports.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Eric Engels grades the Habs at the quarter mark of the season ... and it ain’t pretty. [Sportsnet]
- Antti Niemi defied the critics with his performance against the Nashville Predators. [Sportsnet]
- The Canadiens could be preparing for a rebuild. [Hockey I/O (Video)]
- Is Victor Mete going to be returned to the London Knights? [London Free Press]
- Marc Bergevin had all the tools. This season is the result of the GM’s own failings. [RDS]
- Justin Bourne thinks mental fragility is causing the Canadiens to give up multiple goals within a 60-second span. [The Athletic]
- Even Hydro-Quebec is taking shots at the anemic Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- Thomas Ebbing is enjoying life after graduation and making the most of the start of his professional career. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Lukas Vejdemo is continuing to enjoy a superb season. [Patrik Bexell]
Whats in a nights work? Ask Lukas Vejdemo, he played 19:04 (second most on the team) for Djurgården today. Trusted with tough assignments by his coach, with no goals allowed. #Habs— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 23, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere:
- P.K. Subban doesn’t want to be defined by his race. [The Athletic]
- In his weekly 31 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman says the NHL is looking at getting into the eSports market. [Sportsnet]
- Duncan Keith wants to play until he’s 45. [TSN]
- Is Tuukka Rask over the hill? [TSN]
- Connor McDavid has been playing through an illness that’s caused him to lose 5-10 lbs. [TSN]
- Dennis Wideman is joining the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers as an assistant coach. [TSN]
- The NHL is trying to clean up its on-ice language. [Toronto Star]
- A man has been convicted of stabbing another man to death over a comment regarding the criminal’s New Jersey Devils hat. [Yahoo!]
