Friday Morning Fly By: Jets fly by Flyers
Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...
*The shoot out is dumb and stupid, this is a known fact. The Flyers are arguably dumb and stupid too. Recap.
*There has been a lot of talk about the disconnect between Robert Hagg’s reputation thus far - as a dependable, steady defenseman - and his underlying metrics. Charlie takes a deep dive into both to find out what is really happening. [The Athletic] *
*If we’re going to hang the scoring woes on anyone perhaps it ought to be the entire team. [Sports Talk Philly]
*But like...why aren’t they scoring? [NBC Sports Philly]
*Friday is a good day for a feel-good story, and he’s one from the Winnipeg Jets. Whom the Flyers just played. So it works here, thanks. [Puck Daddy]
*So, the NHL in Houston, eh? That’s the best option? Sure okay why not. [ProHockeyTalk]
*And finally, a toaster that toasts Jonathan Toews face onto bread. What a time to be alive. [Second City Hockey]
*don’t forget, if you’d like to check out The Athletic with no commitment, make use of Charlie’s offer just for our readers!
