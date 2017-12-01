Friday Morning Fly By: No way we hit ten, right?
Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...
*The Flyers are back tomorrow! And after several days to reflect, here’s hoping they’ve pulled some semblance of their shit together and pull out a win. In the meantime, who do you think has been the worst during this skid? [NBC Sports Philly]
*Jordan Weal will be back in the lineup tomorrow, which is good. [Philly.com]
*A lot has been made of Ron Hextall’s “patient approach” to putting together this team, and would appear that the biggest benefactor of this approach is going to be Dave Hakstol. [Philly.com]
*But anyhoo while Ron’s being patient the Metro just got a little tougher after the Devils pulled off a pretty good trade yesterday. [All About The Jersey]
*It’s been a bit of a tough road for the Phantoms lately too, mostly due to injury and call-ups. [BSH]
*Do you think the NHL tries too hard to force rivalries to happen? Rather than just letting them naturally develop over time? [Sporting News]
*The KHL is wild. [ProHockeyTalk]
*Remember the funny SNL sketch about hockey that got a lot of attention recently? Well, what if hockey people designed the next funny hockey sketch? [SB Nation]
*And finally, Lou Nolan and Sam Carchidi discuss their book, which is actually a really fun read. And it just so happens that we’re giving away a copy and today is your last day to enter to win! Just follow BSH Radio on twitter and retweet the tweet linked here and we’ll be choosing a winner this afternoon. [CBS Philly]
-
