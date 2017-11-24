Friday Morning Fly By: Sky rockets in flight...

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

*>slide whistle noise<...afternoon delight hockey game that will likely end in a loss! Yes folks, you might be at work (I’m so sorry), but the Flyers will be taking the ice at 4PM to play the second half of the home-and-home with the Islanders. If you missed Wednesday OT let-down, we’ve got you covered! RECAP!

*And also, as always, ten things to learn from the last game ahead of this next one. If nothing else, we learned that the two pad stack isn’t dead yet. And that’s fun.[BSH]

*It wasn’t all bad on Wednesday, though. The upside of a team taking a bit of a nosedive is it can lead to a shakeup, in this case, the team (FINALLY) calling up Samuel Morin and the Phantom’s leading scorer, Danick Martel. Here’s hoping they stick. [Philly.com]

*Everyone have a good turkey day though? Mike Vecchione shared his reasons to give thanks. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Jake Voracek also shares the important thing in his life that he’s grateful for. [Philly.com]

*And though we’ve passed the first holiday hurdle, these tips for surviving the holidays as a Flyers fan should be useful through the New Year. [BSH]

*I got to interview the legendary Lou Nolan last week, and it was pretty cool. He had a lot of neat things to say and, despite my nerves, I think it was a nice little interview. I hope you listen and enjoy it, and then buy Lou’s book. [BSH]

*There are lots of goals being scored in the NHL this season. And they didn’t even have to make any big sweeping rule changes! [ProHockeyTalk]

*Friedman’s latest Thoughts, which center on a possible big jump in the salary cap and the NHL getting into....E-Sports? Maybe perfect this one actual sport you’re in charge of before branching out boys, just saying. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, if you’re able to think about food today, you might like this: NHL players sharing their favorite recipes. It’s fun. [ESPN]