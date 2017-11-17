Friday Morning Hot Links: Weekly Video

Hello, I assume I’m not the only one to have turned the game off last night, lets get to er.

Andrew Berkshire analyzes what has gone wrong for Oscar Klefbom and whether or not it’s a big deal. It’s a much better piece than what Spector slapped together the other day. (Sportsnet)

Sticking with Klefbom, Jonathan Willis puts together an even better piece about his struggles. He also analyzes whether or not the Oilers should do anything about it. (The Athletic)

Luke WItkowski has been suspended 10 games for leaving the bench to join a scrum. This is similar to what David Clarkson did to start his highly successful Leafs career. (NHL.com)

David Staples thinks Leon Draisaitl needs to pick up his game. After the disaster last night, I think that would be a good thing to happen. (Edmonton Journal)

We were all pronouncing Jesse Puljujarvi incorrectly for over a year. His first name is pronounce “Yessa” and we know that now. In our weekly video, we see something very interesting. Not only could Peter Chiarelli not pronounce Yessa, he also missed on the last name.

That’s all for now. There’s a game tomorrow against the Stars, we’ll have you covered. If we get a trade in the next few days, we’ll cover that too. Enjoy your weekend!