Friday's Dump & Chase: Assessment

Thanksgiving is in a few days, which means it's time for teams around the league to look at themselves and decide what kind of a team they have. The Preds’ report card is messy.

Predators Recall Anders Lindback | Nashville Predators

I imagine they'll rotate Linback and Saros up and down as starts allow.

Predators and country music: A 20-year connection | The Tennessean

Well this certainly shines a new light on the anthem singer drama.

Why Kucherov could score 65 goals for Lightning | NHL.com

I tend to be fairly skeptical of scoring projections, but at this pace he should win the Rocket Richard handily.

Red Wings' Witkowski suspended 10 games for role in brawl with Flames - Sportsnet.ca

Good. Them's the rules.

Blueline analysis: Talent plus lineup depth equals success - TSN

This is an interesting way to look at ice time on the blue line.

Get a place: NHL tradition holds value for young players – ProHockeyTalk

I had no idea about hotel bills being mandated by the CBA.

NHL's strict enforcement of slashing leading to more goals | USA Today

I'm pretty happy with how it's led to less broken hands.

Tilman Fertitta of Houston Rockets covets NHL team for Bayou City | ESPN

Well, it would fix the alignment issues.