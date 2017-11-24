Friday’s Dump & Chase: Friday Hockey
Let’s say a prayer for all the poor souls working the Black Friday sales today. Let’s hope the Preds can make it all worth it by pulling of a win in St Louis.
Nashville News & Notes
Preds Thankful to Make New Memories on Fathers Trip | Nashville Predators
This weekend is the Preds' Fathers Trip.
The Little Things: Bonino, Bitetto & Backdoors - On the Forecheck
ICYMI, lots of great stuff here from Corey.
The One and Only Terry Crisp | Nashville Scene
The "IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT" podcast had Terry Crisp on for this week's episode.
Nashville rolling, but has more to give | The Tennessean
While it's nice to think the Preds haven't been playing well and have still gotten results, it's a very good way to carve those bad habits into stone.
Around Hockey
NHL cracking down on trash talk 'across the board' | USA Today
We go live to Nazem Kadri, completely missing the point.
Michael Liambas has no business being in the NHL, but that’s exactly where he is | The Hockey News
Tell us how you really feel, sir.
NHL’s Thanksgiving playoffs rule unlikely to fit this season – ProHockeyTalk
There's been a ton of interconference play this season so far, leading to more compressed standings.
There’s nothing wrong with Jack Eichel - Sportsnet.ca
"The team has regular forwards getting outscored three, four, even five-to-one when they’re on the ice at 5-on-5, and insanely some of them have better official plus/minus numbers than Eichel because the statistic is structured in a misleading way."
Hurricanes’ goaltender fails simple catch from the blue line for a goal - SBNation.com
Where was this in 2015?!
McDavid has lost 5-10 lbs due to illness -- TSN
Meanwhile, let's go check out the sports section of the Edmonton Journal...
-
