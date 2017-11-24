Friday’s Dump & Chase: Friday Hockey

Let’s say a prayer for all the poor souls working the Black Friday sales today. Let’s hope the Preds can make it all worth it by pulling of a win in St Louis.

Nashville News & Notes

Preds Thankful to Make New Memories on Fathers Trip | Nashville Predators

This weekend is the Preds' Fathers Trip.

The Little Things: Bonino, Bitetto & Backdoors - On the Forecheck

ICYMI, lots of great stuff here from Corey.

The One and Only Terry Crisp | Nashville Scene

The "IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT" podcast had Terry Crisp on for this week's episode.

Nashville rolling, but has more to give | The Tennessean

While it's nice to think the Preds haven't been playing well and have still gotten results, it's a very good way to carve those bad habits into stone.

Around Hockey

NHL cracking down on trash talk 'across the board' | USA Today

We go live to Nazem Kadri, completely missing the point.

Michael Liambas has no business being in the NHL, but that’s exactly where he is | The Hockey News

Tell us how you really feel, sir.

NHL’s Thanksgiving playoffs rule unlikely to fit this season – ProHockeyTalk

There's been a ton of interconference play this season so far, leading to more compressed standings.

There’s nothing wrong with Jack Eichel - Sportsnet.ca

"The team has regular forwards getting outscored three, four, even five-to-one when they’re on the ice at 5-on-5, and insanely some of them have better official plus/minus numbers than Eichel because the statistic is structured in a misleading way."

Hurricanes’ goaltender fails simple catch from the blue line for a goal - SBNation.com

Where was this in 2015?!

McDavid has lost 5-10 lbs due to illness -- TSN

Meanwhile, let's go check out the sports section of the Edmonton Journal...