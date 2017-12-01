Friday’s Dump & Chase: U-G-L-Y
Friday’s Dump & Chase: U-G-L-Y
Perspective is for people who didn’t just suffer having the Sedin twins set a record against their team despite winning ten games in a calendar month. May December be a month where they learn to stop blowing leads.
Nashville News & Notes
Better than 2006-07? Preds scoring at record pace | The Nashville Ledger
That team has the benefit of a lot of hindsight for what they would become. This group doesn't need ten years of legacy building to compare.
Ellis Skates with Preds, Remains 'On Track' in Recovery Process | Nashville Predators
He's so smiley! The timetable remains unchanged, however.
East Tenn. kids learn hockey on a budget | WVLT
This program is available to kids in the South and Mid-South regions.
Around Hockey
Alex DeBrincat is the Blackhawks’ beacon of hope - Second City Hockey
Prepare to hate this guy a lot, folks.
GM Burke shakes up Canada roster as Olympic tryouts continue -CBC
Hey, it's Wayne Becksy!
Who deserves credit -- or blame -- for each team's fate so far? | ESPN
It took twelve hours for this article to be blessedly out of date.
Canucks forward Derek Dorsett retires because of neck injury | USA Today
He was on pace for the best goalscoring season of his career.
Mika Zibanejad’s concussion a tough pill to swallow for the Rangers – ProHockeyTalk
The Rangers have no depth.
Breaking Speed Limits -- TSN
"Today’s NHL is like an Indy 500."
Sami Vatanen trade: Devils, Ducks both solve problems in 3-player deal - SBNation.com
This is a great move for the Devils, but I'm a bit less sure of how it's going to work for the Ducks.
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...