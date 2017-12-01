Friday’s Dump & Chase: U-G-L-Y

Perspective is for people who didn’t just suffer having the Sedin twins set a record against their team despite winning ten games in a calendar month. May December be a month where they learn to stop blowing leads.

Nashville News & Notes

Better than 2006-07? Preds scoring at record pace | The Nashville Ledger

That team has the benefit of a lot of hindsight for what they would become. This group doesn't need ten years of legacy building to compare.

Ellis Skates with Preds, Remains 'On Track' in Recovery Process | Nashville Predators

He's so smiley! The timetable remains unchanged, however.

East Tenn. kids learn hockey on a budget | WVLT

This program is available to kids in the South and Mid-South regions.

Around Hockey

Alex DeBrincat is the Blackhawks’ beacon of hope - Second City Hockey

Prepare to hate this guy a lot, folks.

GM Burke shakes up Canada roster as Olympic tryouts continue -CBC

Hey, it's Wayne Becksy!

Who deserves credit -- or blame -- for each team's fate so far? | ESPN

It took twelve hours for this article to be blessedly out of date.

Canucks forward Derek Dorsett retires because of neck injury | USA Today

He was on pace for the best goalscoring season of his career.

Mika Zibanejad’s concussion a tough pill to swallow for the Rangers – ProHockeyTalk

The Rangers have no depth.

Breaking Speed Limits -- TSN

"Today’s NHL is like an Indy 500."

Sami Vatanen trade: Devils, Ducks both solve problems in 3-player deal - SBNation.com

This is a great move for the Devils, but I'm a bit less sure of how it's going to work for the Ducks.