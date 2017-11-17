Friday’s FTB: William Nylander makes it 5 in a row for the Leafs

How happy is Taylor Hall right now?

You wake up in the morning and grin remembering that the Leafs won last night. A smile comes across your face when you think back to William Nylander’s game-winning goal, and Frederik Andersen’s stellar performance. Then you remember what Taylor Hall said before the game, and you begin to laugh.

Taylor Hall on absence of Matthews: "It changes it a lot. He’s such a gifted player ... defensively he’s probably underrated ... that’s huge for us that he’s not playing. I didn’t know until you just said it so (smiles) that’s great" https://t.co/7xqPt6m6Fw — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 16, 2017

It’s great to be a Leafs fan.

Recap: Leafs and Devils bore each other for over 60 minutes, then Boom! - Pension Plan Puppets

Nylander and Andersen team up to win the game for the Leafs

The Leafs next game will be on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens who lost to the Arizona Coyotes last night as well. Give yourself a few minutes to let that sink in and then enjoy these reads to start off your morning.

Happy Friday everyone, enjoy your weekend! Keep on Be-Leafing!