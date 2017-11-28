From the Branches: A look inside the mind of our starting goalie

It’s not scary, I promise! Plus, news and links from around the league.

Sporting News has a profile out on Frederik Andersen, focusing on his mental toughness and pre-game preparation. It’s an interesting enough read, and while I’m grateful for Andersen giving me permission to say the word “shutout” during games—seriously, I try to live my life in ways that won’t earn me Freddie Andersen’s disapproval—I have to disagree with this section.

It’s one of the more odd concepts in sports where some fans will lose their minds if someone mentions the word “shutout” while there is one in progress, as if the mere mention of the word on Twitter or in the stands or in your living room will have any effect on what happens on the ice.

What I say in my living room does affect what happens on the ice, sir. When I swear at the Maple Leafs, I expect them to listen and shape up. That’s how sports work.

Now that we’ve cleared that up, on to your Tuesday links:

