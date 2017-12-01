From The Branches: Leafs leave Alberta in ruins

Read up on what’s going in the sports world while we wait impatiently for the blue and white doom to roll in on Vancouver.

Check out the recap right now if you haven’t to relieve the fun and excitement of the Oilers giving Toronto a win! (And a lesson on how not to play a second period.)

It was the best game ever in the last minute last night, but I think the Leafs levelled up the Oilers goalie, and the next team that faces him will have a harder time.

The Sedins are the only brothers in League history to each score 1,000 career points.



Only one other sibling duo combined to each score 900 career points – Henri Richard (358-688—1,046) and Maurice Richard (544-422—966). #NHLStats #VANvsNSH pic.twitter.com/KiV2k5UyFl — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2017

Have a happy and fun Friday, everyone!

Please remember when you discuss the Gregg Zaun firing that you don’t know who is reading, who has personal experience with abuse, and who is just plain tired of this constant reminder that the sport we love is no refuge from this crap, that the opposite is in fact true. Please keep it to one collapsible thread and think of others before you type. Thank you.