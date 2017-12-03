From the Branches: Martins Dzierkals scores a pretty goal

The Maple Leafs (mostly) do not follow his lead.

The Maple Leafs lost to the Canucks last night, 2-1, in a game that can be best described as “irritating”. Arvind has your recap here, but it can best be summed up as the Leafs trying to score, and Jacob Markstrom (quite rudely, in my opinion) not allowing this to happen, save a late James van Riemsdyk goal. I, for one, found this quite frustrating.

But! Hey! You know who did score last night? Martins Dzierkals, Maple Leafs prospect, current Solar Bear, and my favorite Latvian (did you know he was born in a town called Ogre? Now you do!). Check out this nifty breakaway goal against the South Carolina Stingrays:

Martins Dzierkals with the unassisted backhand beauty to put @OrlandoHockey up 3-2 on @SCStingrays after two periods! pic.twitter.com/nqPn6eOgyP — ECHL (@ECHL) December 3, 2017

Florida seems to agree with him! He had a goal and an assist last night in the Solar Bears’ 4-2 win over the Stingrays.

Have some links for your Sunday:

