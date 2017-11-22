From the Branches: Time to move on from Monday
It’s a new game day so let’s focus on Florida and not the awful Arizona game
It’s a new Toronto Maple Leafs game day and it’s time to refocus ourselves. We’ve had all of Tuesday to wallow in the loss to the Coyotes, and now it’s time to turn our attention to the Florida Panthers.
The last time these two teams met, the Panthers devastated the Leafs and all Leafs fans watching but blowing out Toronto 7-2. That won’t happen again because the big difference on the Leafs this time?
Umm...they’re a year older?
Crap.
Here are your links.
The Markham Thunder are 0-2 in China. [PPP]
The Coyotes and refs are ruining hockey [OIH]
The Maple Leafs are becoming pretty scary [Sportsnet]
NHLPA Helps rebuild a rink after a devastating fire [CoH]
Anyone want a free Gabriel Dumont? Anyone know who that is? [RC]
Craig Smith is good again. That’s nice. [OTF]
Derek Dorsett had back surgery and now hes been sent home from a Canucks road trip because of issues there. [NM]
Enjoy your day everyone!
-
