The final four teams in college hockey will battle it out in the Frozen Four this week to see who plays for the sport's ultimate prize. No. 1 seed Western Michigan will face off against No. 3 seed Denver while No. 2 seed Boston University will take on No. 4 Penn State in Thursday's slate.

This will mark the first Frozen Four appearance for both Penn State and Western Michigan. The Nittany Lions recorded a heart-pounding 3-2 overtime win against UConn to advance to the Frozen Four. Meanwhile, the Broncos reached the Frozen Four with a 2-1 win against UMass in the regional round.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Denver and Boston University have combined to win 15 national championships all-time. Denver, the reigning national champion, has won two of the last three national titles and have a Division I-leading 10 national titles in program history.

Denver vs. Western Michigan is a showdown of two very familiar opponents, as this will mark their fourth meeting this season. The Broncos have won two of those matchups with the Pioneers' only victory coming in overtime.

Forward Jack Devine, a 2022 seventh-round pick of the Florida Panthers, paces the Pioneers with 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists) this season. Denver defenseman Zeevv Buium, a 2024 first-round pick of the Minnesota Wild, is a Hobey Baker Award finalist and averages 0.88 assists-per-game this season. On the other hand, Western Michigan is led by 2022 Philadelphia Flyers fifth-round pick Alex Bump, who leads the team in points (47) and goals (23).

This will be the first meeting between Boston University and Penn State. The Nittany Lions are looking to become the first Big Ten school to win the national championship since Michigan State in 2007. The Terriers are in the Frozen Four for the third consecutive season and are seeking their first national title since 2009.

Winger Aiden Fink, a 2023 seventh-round pick of the Nashville Predators, paces the Nittany Lions with 1.36 points-per-game (third-most in Division I) and is a Hobey Baker Award finalist. Penn State goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has tallied four shutouts on the season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

On the other hand, Boston University forward Quinn Hutson averages 1.39 points-per-game (second-most in Division I), while 2024 Washington Capitals second-round pick Cole Hutson averages 0.86 assists-per-game (tied for the third-most in Division I). Both Cole and Quinn Hutson are brothers of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

Where to watch the 2025 Frozen Four

Thursday, April 10