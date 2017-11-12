FTB: It was 4-1, and the Maple Leafs won
The Leafs now get four days of rest before their next game.
The Leafs won an ugly game against the Bruins, but at least have some time to regroup. The next Leafs game is Thursday.
The Marlies routed the Binghamton Devils 4-1 last night (where have I heard that score before?) With two goals in the game, Ben Smith is now the goal and points leader for the team with 8 and 15 respectively.
