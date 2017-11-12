FTB: It was 4-1, and the Maple Leafs won

The Leafs now get four days of rest before their next game.

The Leafs won an ugly game against the Bruins, but at least have some time to regroup. The next Leafs game is Thursday.

Leafs 4 - Bruins 1: Ugly, but it counts - Arvind

Wasn’t pretty, but they all count the same

The Marlies routed the Binghamton Devils 4-1 last night (where have I heard that score before?) With two goals in the game, Ben Smith is now the goal and points leader for the team with 8 and 15 respectively.

Third Period Collapse Sinks Binghamton Devils - All About The Jersey

Toronto scored four unanswered goals in the final period en-route to a 4-1 victory in Binghamton

ICYMI

Furies beat Inferno 4-3 in the shootout - nafio

It took them longer than they would have liked, but Toronto triumphed in the end.

MLSE needs to remove the Toronto Raptors from the Air Canada Centre - ElSeldo

Look, this is a legitimate issue alright?

Maple Leafs by the numbers: 44-40 - ElSeldo

New 40’s are better than the old 40’s

Will Nikita Soshnikov’s contract block Kasperi Kapanen from the NHL? - Katya

If Soshnikov is called up soon, does that doom Kapanen to months in the AHL?

Other News

OWWWWW!

Lockout hawk Jeremy Jacobs is NHL’s Hall of Shame moment - New York Post

The election and induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday of Bruins’ owner Jeremy Jacobs calls into question the independence of the 19-member selection committee.

Greed, Greed, Greed - William Ord

Guess the OHL's decision to approve the sale of the Belleville Bulls wasn't such a good decision.