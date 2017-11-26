FTB: Maple Leafs are getting ready for a road trip
FTB: Maple Leafs are getting ready for a road trip
The Maple Leafs head to Alberta this week.
The Leafs now have a few days to lick their wounds after last night’s drubbing from Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. They head off for the annual Alberta road trip, facing the Calgary Flames on Tuesday and the Edmonton Connor McDavid’s on Thursday.
Given the state of the teams, the trip will be an interesting challenge. The Flames are sitting with 13 wins and 10 losses, which is good enough for third in the Pacific Division.
The Oilers on the other hand....
With a solid win in Edmonton, the Leafs could be the team that finally forces a blow up of the Oilers front office.
ICYMI
Other News
