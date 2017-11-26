FTB: Maple Leafs are getting ready for a road trip

The Maple Leafs head to Alberta this week.

The Leafs now have a few days to lick their wounds after last night’s drubbing from Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. They head off for the annual Alberta road trip, facing the Calgary Flames on Tuesday and the Edmonton Connor McDavid’s on Thursday.

Given the state of the teams, the trip will be an interesting challenge. The Flames are sitting with 13 wins and 10 losses, which is good enough for third in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers on the other hand....

With a solid win in Edmonton, the Leafs could be the team that finally forces a blow up of the Oilers front office.

Marlies outplay the Senators en route to a 2-1 shootout win - Hardev Lad

The Baby Buds follow their big brothers example by beating the Senators at the ACC.

Relive all the excitement from this afternoon's shootout against the Senators.#MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/2u4eCFrhxh — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) November 25, 2017

Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #22 Rick Vaive or Tiger Williams? - ElSeldo

Two Leafs fan favourites who were traded for each other are up to represent #22

Plenty of room on the @TorontoArgos bandwagon for you, Mayor Watson. Glad to have the #GreyCup host city mayor advantage! #ArgosFootball #GoodLuckArgos — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 25, 2017