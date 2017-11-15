FTB: Maple Leafs continue their break while the rest of the NHL is busy trading

Goalies are on the move all over the NHL.

The Maple Leafs continue their four day break and will be back in action tomorrow against the Devils. In the mean time, you can check out what we wrote yesterday, plus more NHL news.

Other News

Trades! There were trades galore yesterday! Goalies were moving all over the place.

Lightning trade Leighton and McGinn to Arizona for Louis Domingue - Raw Charge

The Lightning made a move to upgrade their AHL goaltending by adding Louis Domingue.

Oilers Acquire Mike Cammalleri for Jussi Jokinen - The Copper & Blue

In a rare situation of two teams trading their recently signed UFA’s the Edmonton Oilers have traded Jussi Jokinen to the Los Angeles Kings. Mike Cammalleri comes to Edmonton.

Canadiens claim Antti Niemi off waivers - Eyes On The Prize

The veteran will likely serve as Charlie Lindgren’s back up while Price is out.

Compete: Defining and Illustrating a Nebulous Hockey Concept - MLHS

This play is a small but prime example of where a breakdown morphs into chaos originating from a single bad read — a mistake that ultimately dissolves the structure due to a failure to execute defensive positioning properly.

What’s Wrong With Sidney Crosby? - FiveThirtyEight

He’s been a virtual nonentity on the Penguins’ stat sheet this season

Coaches Spar with stolen recruit rumored as cause - SBN College Hockey

St. Cloud State head coach Bob Motzko and Denver head coach Jim Montgomery appeared to get into a verbal sparring match during their post-series handshake.

Kulemin out six months after surgery - Lighthouse Hockey

Eric Gryba was only given a two-minute minor. The notoriously durable Nikolai Kulemin headed off the ice hanging his arm and shoulder after a brief detour to the bench.

