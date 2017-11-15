FTB: Maple Leafs continue their break while the rest of the NHL is busy trading
Goalies are on the move all over the NHL.
The Maple Leafs continue their four day break and will be back in action tomorrow against the Devils. In the mean time, you can check out what we wrote yesterday, plus more NHL news.
ICYMI
Maple Leafs by the numbers: #33 - Al Iafrate - ElSeldo
33 was a popular number, but Al’s our man.
Leafs first term report card: The Defense - Arvind
A quarter of the way in, let’s evaluate how the season has gone.
Leafs have at least two potential backup goalies knocking on the door - Katya
Are they going to let one in?
Matthews and Soshnikov were on the ice today - Katya
So was Tyler Bozak.
Maple Leafs depth chart and prospect pipeline chart 2017-2018 - Katya
Updated with Martins Dzierkals and more
Other News
Trades! There were trades galore yesterday! Goalies were moving all over the place.
Lightning trade Leighton and McGinn to Arizona for Louis Domingue - Raw Charge
The Lightning made a move to upgrade their AHL goaltending by adding Louis Domingue.
Oilers Acquire Mike Cammalleri for Jussi Jokinen - The Copper & Blue
In a rare situation of two teams trading their recently signed UFA’s the Edmonton Oilers have traded Jussi Jokinen to the Los Angeles Kings. Mike Cammalleri comes to Edmonton.
Canadiens claim Antti Niemi off waivers - Eyes On The Prize
The veteran will likely serve as Charlie Lindgren’s back up while Price is out.
Compete: Defining and Illustrating a Nebulous Hockey Concept - MLHS
This play is a small but prime example of where a breakdown morphs into chaos originating from a single bad read — a mistake that ultimately dissolves the structure due to a failure to execute defensive positioning properly.
What’s Wrong With Sidney Crosby? - FiveThirtyEight
He’s been a virtual nonentity on the Penguins’ stat sheet this season
Coaches Spar with stolen recruit rumored as cause - SBN College Hockey
St. Cloud State head coach Bob Motzko and Denver head coach Jim Montgomery appeared to get into a verbal sparring match during their post-series handshake.
Kulemin out six months after surgery - Lighthouse Hockey
Eric Gryba was only given a two-minute minor. The notoriously durable Nikolai Kulemin headed off the ice hanging his arm and shoulder after a brief detour to the bench.
Duck and dog form unlikely friendship at Alberta pet shop - CBC News
Bruce never goes for a stroll without his best friend: a tiny duck named Cashew, who waddles along beside him. The big black beast and the fluffy brown duck are the ultimate odd couple.
-
