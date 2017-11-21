FTB: Maple Leafs don’t have much time to regroup after tough 4-1 loss to Coyotes

The Leafs head to Florida to face the Panthers tomorrow.

The worst part about the Maple Leafs losing last night to the Coyotes is that we can no longer mock the Habs for doing the same.

At least maybe we can blame the refs though? There is a lot of controversy over Auston Matthews’ goal on Antti Raanta which was reversed for goaltender interference because Zach Hyman had poked him with his stick about 10 seconds earlier.

Leafs fall to the Coyotes after a late disallowed goal - Kevin

Matthews thought he had tied the game with 3:50 to play, but a video review led to a goalie interference call.

The Leafs are entering a very busy part of the NHL schedule, cramming in four games in three days, two of which are on the road. They play the Panthers tomorrow, the Hurricanes Friday, then return to Toronto to host the Capitals on Saturday.

