FTB: Maple Leafs win first game of their Alberta road trip

The Leafs defeated the Flames 4-1. Next up is the Oilers.

The Maple Leafs are won the first game of their annual Alberta road trip, defeating the Calgary Flames 4-1.

Next up are the comically bad Edmonton Oilers. Last night the Oilers won in overtime... against the Arizona Coyotes. Connor McDavid, who was paired up with Milan Lucic and Mike Cammalleri, looked legitimately bad. They are lucky to have won as the Coyotes had two shots in OT pass Cam Talbot, but ring off the crossbar.

The Marlies play tonight in a rare Wednesday home game against the Syracuse Crunch. The Crunch are the team which eliminated the Marlies in the second round of last seasons Calder Cup Playoff, but the Marlies have come back and defeated them in all three games so far this season.

ICYMI

Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #19 Too many to choose from - ElSeldo

Which one of these retired / LTIRetired players gets the number?

Liljegren will play in the World Juniors next month - Katya

Unless Liljegren is injured or in the NHL, the Maple Leafs have to release him if asked.

Leafs prospect report: Keaton Middleton puts up points - ElSeldo

[Fulemin: (panting noises)]

Other News

They boo Santa, they boo the Flyers...

When it comes to injuries Hitchcock would rather tell it like it is - SportsDay

Ken Hitchcock says injuries should be identified: Many NHL teams limit injury descriptions to upper body or lower body, but the Stars on Monday said Marc Methot is out with knee surgery and Martin Hanzal is sidelined by a hand injury.

Hispanic players continue blazing trails in hockey at all levels - TheColorOfHockey

"Peter Negron wears his heritage on the back of his head. The freshman goaltender for New York's Hamilton College has the Cuban and American flags painted on the back plate of his mask, a tribute to his mother who came to the United States from the Caribbean island nation."

Has Marc Staal improved this season? - Blueshirt Banter

Has playing angry and hungry helped the veteran defenseman?

Luc Robitaille says he's trying to run the Kings like the Red Wings - WXYZ

[Species: Uhh....]

The latest on the potential Cole trade situation - PensBurgh

There’s a lot of confusing reports coming out about Ian Cole and his status with the Penguins.

