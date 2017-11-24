FTB: The Maple Leafs play the Hurricanes after a short NHL break
FTB: The Maple Leafs play the Hurricanes after a short NHL break
There were no NHL games Thursday, but the Maple Leafs are playing in Raleigh tonight.
There were zero NHL games yesterday because the players were busy stuffing their faces with assorted Thanksgiving foods.
The Leafs are back in action tonight in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes. There’s also a bunch of matinee games today for anyone who may not be working, or standing in line at the mall with 5,000 other people to save $2 on a waffle iron.
ICYMI
Marlies continue road game domination with 5-2 win in Utica - Katya
Miro Aaltonen’s end to end heroics are only part of the story.
Kadri apologizes for mistakes in Maple Leafs last game - ElSeldo
Anger meant for a water bottle was accidentally taken out on the penalty box official.
CWHL Recap: Kunlun Red Star shut out Markham Thunder 1-0 - nafio
An excellent performance by Liz Knox wasn’t enough to pull out a win.
Other Hockey News
Marc Bergevin barrels ahead with Le Process to solve the Canadiens’ problems.
The Canadiens have acquired Los Angeles’ 5th-round conditional pick in 2018, in return for forward Torrey Mitchell.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2017
P.K. Subban is the best.
I called [Gallagher] short. He didn't like that too much. When I was talking to him I was just looking over his head.
Oilers Front Office - The Copper & Blue
Is this the disease or the symptom?
