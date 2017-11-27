Gabriel Landeskog suspended for four games

The Avalanche captain gets his 3rd suspension from the NHL.

Today the NHL has announced that Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended for 4 games after cross-checking Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk in the head in Saturday’s game.

Um, Gabriel Landeskog should probably get a call from the DOPS for this cross check pic.twitter.com/c7evKANOF5 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 26, 2017

The Department of Player Safety issued this message on the incident:

From the clips above, it’s pretty clear Landeskog hit Tkachuk in the head. This isn’t a grey area call, and it’s far from Landeskog’s only brush with the Department of Player Safety:

February 28th, 2015: Fined $5,000 for throwing a punch at Mikko Koivu while on the bench.

November 12th, 2015: Suspended 2 games for an illegal check to the head on Brad Marchand.

March 9th, 2016: Suspended 3 games for cross-checking Simon Despres.

Landeskog will sit for the next 4 games. Here’s how the Avalanche could look without him:

Sven Andrighetto - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Tyler Jost - JT Compher - Alex Kerfoot

Matt Nieto - Carl Soderberg - Blake Comeau

Gabriel Bourque - Dominic Toninato - Nail Yakupov

Landeskog will not play again until the Avalanche travel to Tampa Bay on December 7th to take on the Lightning.