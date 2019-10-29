Gabriel Landeskog, the latest casualty on Avs' top line, out indefinitely with lower-body injury

The Colorado Avalanche's top line has a real 'Final Destination' feel to it right now, and Gabriel Landeskog is the latest victim.

The Avalanche announced Tuesday that Landeskog would be out indefinitely as he recovers from an unspecified lower-body injury. It's unknown when the winger suffered the injury but coach Jared Bednar is expected to address the media on Tuesday and more details may become available then.

Gabe Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/RGyMyGGQ47 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 29, 2019

The loss of Landeskog, 26, comes just one week after fellow top line winger Mikko Rantanen was ruled "week-to-week" following an ugly lower-body injury during a game in St. Louis. As such, Nathan MacKinnon is the only remaining healthy member of Colorado's heralded and explosive top line.

It seems as though the Avs might be without one or both of the wingers for a while moving forward, which is concerning and unfortunate news for Colorado after a great start to the season. They're currently 8-2-1 through their first 11 games and hold a two-point lead atop the Central division.

Landeskog has seven points in 11 games and is coming off a season in which he tallied a career-high 75 points playing alongside MacKinnon and Rantanen. He also serves as the Avs' captain, so his absence could be felt both on and off the ice.

It's been a tough few weeks for the health of the Central. In addition to the injuries suffered by Landeskog and Rantanen, Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko was ruled out for a minimum of five months following shoulder surgery this week.