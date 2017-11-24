Game 21 Preview: Ottawa Senators @ Columbus Blue Jackets

Time to get the Sens rolling again

It hasn’t been a pretty last couple weeks, has it? After scraping out (or at least overcoming their goaltending in) a pair of 4-3 wins in Sweden over the Avalanche, the Senators returned to North America to drop four straight: a regulation loss to the Penguins giving them their first second-half back-to-back win of the year, an OT loss to the league-worst Arizona Coyotes, a shutout at the hands of the Rangers, and then Wednesday’s collapse against the Capitals. The Sens look to get back on track tonight against a team I often forget exists, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Sens claimed Gabriel Dumont off waivers a couple days ago, which means Boucher will play 12 F and 6 D for at least one game. Per Sens Media, Claesson will sit (!!) and Andy will start. Boucher keeps his lines intact for about a shift so lines don’t matter, but anyway, here’s the initial assumption of lines and pairings:

Dzingel - Brassard - Stone

Pyatt - Duchene - Ryan

Hoffman - Pageau - Burrows

Thompson - Paul - Dumont Oduya - Karlsson

Phaneuf - Ceci

Harpur - Chabot

Anderson (starter)

Condon

Here are some thoughts on tonight’s game:

Brace yourself: lots of hate coming. If you don’t like negativity, just skip to the stats section

First of all, why is Fredrik Claesson scratched? I thought after last year he proved himself. In terms of Erik Karlsson’s partner, he’s been about as good as Dion Phaneuf in terms of improving Karlsson’s already gaudy stats, and Johnny Oduya has managed to drag Karlsson down to break-even in terms of shot metrics (all stats via Natural Stat Trick) in about 100 minutes. I think I’d sit every defenceman on this team other than Karlsson and maybe Phaneuf for Claesson

Also it’s Claesson’s birthday. Scratching him for the first time this season on his birthday is a dick move getting up there with Paul MacLean scratching Patrick Wiercioch in Vancouver, or Torts sitting Roberto Luongo during the Heritage Classic

I guess, at least Chabot gets to play? And quarterback his own PP2?

The Lightning claimed Chris DiDomenico on waivers today, so effectively the Sens traded DiDo (6 points in 15 career games, 6 in 12 this year) for Gabriel Dumont (7 points in 64 games career, 0 in 7 this year). I don’t know how DiDo so quickly went from Duchene’s wing to “get him out of here at all costs”

Boucher’s insistence on shuffling lines frustrates me. Partly because it often involves putting grinders like Pyatt and Thompson (who have been fine this year, mind you) with scorers like Brassard and Duchene. I don’t get why you dilute your offence, especially when this team went almost five periods in a row without a goal

I think Matt Duchene will score soon. He’s looked so dangerous since coming over. That being said, I think it would be nice of Boucher to give him Mark Stone at least once. If you want to get Bobby Ryan going, why not try Ryan-Duchene-Stone for a shift or two? It worked wonders with Brassard, and Duchene is (hopefully) the better player.

What has Nick Paul done to stay in the lineup? I guess he’s been killing penalties, but I’d still like to see a bit of Colin White at the NHL level

I’d also like to see Craig Anderson play well in consecutive games. He looked downright awful at times against the Capitals. I think he took a nap on the Evgeny Kuznetsov goal. We know Andy’s better than this, I’d just like to see it

According to resident auto-rec-receiver Ian Mendes, the Sens haven’t lost three games in a row in regulation since Boucher took over. That’s on the line tonight. As NKB pointed out, this is kind of the first stretch of adversity Boucher’s Sens have faced, and responding by scratching Claesson is exactly what I would’ve expected someone like Dave Cameron or Mike Milbury to do

Dave Poulin made an odd comment on the broadcast a couple weeks ago that I think bears repeating because it’s so false and because Boucher seems to believe it: he argued the Sens have some good pairs in Brassard-Stone and Hoffman-Pageau, so they want to get Duchene-Ryan going. Let’s remember: Stone is really, really good. Every centre he’s played with (Brassard, Turris, Pageau) has been the no. 1 centre. Hoffman is a scorer, and I don’t know where this Hoffman-Pageau nonsense came from, but it needs to stop. Hoffman plays best with skilled players - Hoffman and Stone with any of this team’s top-three centres would be a killer line. I think it’s just that good players look good, so guys like Stone and Hoffman can make a specific centre look good. I don’t think this team is well-served by playing Thompson with Brassard and Stone or Pyatt with Pageau and Hoffman even once. It’s taking your best players and making them drag around guys who aren’t going to score. I know very little about hockey, so I can’t imagine why a student of the game and all-around smart guy like Guy Boucher thinks something like this. He puts Hoffman with Stone-Brassard every time he needs a goal, so I ask myself “Why doesn’t he just do this more? Why does he insist on playing Hoffman on a checking line until the Sens are losing?” I don’t have any answers, just complaints

OK, some positives: this team still has the best player in the world in Erik Karlsson, Thomas Chabot played 15:36 against the Caps and looks to be getting more responsibility tonight, there’s no way a powerplay with this much talent can be this bad for this long, we all know Anderson’s capable of more, and Mark Stone is great at everything he does

Alright, here are some stats for tonight’s game, via NHL.com except for Corsi and Fenwick from NaturalStatTrick.com: