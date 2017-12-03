Game 25 Preview: Ottawa Senators @ Winnipeg Jets

Trying to turn a win into a winning streak.

The Ottawa Senators continue their road trip out to the West coast, facing the Winnipeg Jets before being pitted against the three California teams. The Jets (16-6-4) have been experiencing a breakout season, currently sitting two points out of first place in the league. The Sens, meanwhile, are just coming off a disappointing seven-game losing streak, although still have games in hand to catch back up to a playoff position.

Mike Condon will be getting the nod in goal tonight, as his performance against the Islanders was enough for Boucher to ride the hot hand. The final lineup has yet to be determined, as there are some unnamed “wait and see” players on the injury front. One of those players is Bobby Ryan, although he was on the ice for today’s morning skate. If he’s good to go, it’s likely one of either Chabot or Harpur will be a scratch.

Here is the projected lineup, from Bruce Garrioch:

Ryan - Brassard - Stone

Dzingel - Pageau - Pyatt

Smith - Duchene - Hoffman

Burrows - Dumont - Thompson



Claesson - Karlsson

Phaneuf - Chabot

Oduya - Ceci



Condon (starter)

Anderson

Here are some notes:

The Sens power play was due last game, scoring both the game-tying and game-winning goals with the man advantage. Ottawa may not have the league’s best power play (it may in fact be one of the worst), although the drought had lasted long enough.

Despite scoring six goals last night, Erik Karlsson was still held off the scoresheet, extending his cold streak to eight games. Tonight he’ll burst out for a hat trick.

One player who has been scoring is Mark Stone, who’s currently on a five-game point streak, during a time when the first four games only had a total six goals scored for Ottawa.

Thomas Chabot will likely be back on the roster today after his big three point night in New York. Chabot’s six points in six games has hopefully solidified his place in the NHL.

Start time is 7:00pm EST.

Here are some stats, from NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick: