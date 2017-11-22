Game Day Watch, 11/22: Winnipeg Jets @ Los Angeles Kings

It’s yet another battle of top teams in their division.

HOW TO WATCH

Game Time: 7:30 PM

TV: Fox Sports West

Radio: KABC AM 790

Stream: Fox Sports Go

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

if you’re a Kings fan: Jonathan Quick was pretty awful in the game in Las Vegas, allowing two shots from a long distance and giving up an empty netter thanks to a miscommunication with Derek Forbort. As the team’s heart and soul, he will get every chance in the world to right his own ship. The only question is if that was one bad game or the beginnings of a worrying trend with the 31-year-old netminder.

if you’re a Jets fan: The team is sitting pretty behind the unstoppable St. Louis Blues. They’ve won three of their last four against two pretty good teams but barely edged out the struggling Phildelphia Flyers in a shootout before dropping their game against the Nashville Predators. Young stars Connor Hellebuyck and Patrik Laine are living up to all their hype and are getting the job done quite nicely. Laine’s eight game point streak was snapped against New Jersey but his ability to create something out of nothing is always a treat.

if you’re a hockey fan: As usual, the day before (American) Thanksgiving is an incredibly packed schedule so you have your pick of games. However, the Jets, much like the Kings, seem to be having a lot of fun this year so this up-tempo game could be a lot of to watch. Besides, who wants to go to bed watching the Vegas Golden Knights take on the walking dead Anaheim Ducks?

PLAYERS TO WATCH

for the Kings: Jussi Jokinen. It’s an incredibly small sample size, but so far he’s been an incredibly effective role player for the Kings. His ability to turn pucks over in the offensive zone and create separation is a huge upgrade in the bottom six, especially for a player in his mid-30s.

for the Canucks: I’m not going to cheat and say Laine but instead pick Connor Hellebuyck. He had a rough year last season but has bounced back nicely so far and has been the starter in all but one of the Jets’ wins (Steve Mason picked up the victory against the Arizona Coyotes a couple weeks ago). The Kings have struggled to put the puck in the net in four of their last five games so his ability to shut the door looms large for both teams.

