Game Faceoff: Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets
Game Faceoff: Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets
Here’s what you need to know
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Anaheim Calling
Columbus Blue Jackets, 16-8-1, 33 points, 1st Metro, t-2nd East
vs.
Anaheim Ducks, 11-10-4, 26 points, 6th Pacific, t-12th East
Season Series
12/01/17 ANA @ CBJ
03/02/18 CBJ @ ANA
Stats
|Anaheim
|Columbus
|2.64 (27)
|GPG
|2.76 (23)
|2.92 (13)
|GAPG
|2.36 (3)
|18.4% (19)
|PP%
|8.8% (31)
|82.3% (10)
|PK%
|83.9% (3)
|45.74% (31)
|EV Corsi %
|52.52% (4)
|101.2 (8)
|EV PDO
|101.0 (11)
|Rickard Rakell, 8
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 9
|Corey Perry, 13
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 11
|Rickard Rakell, 18
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 16
|Kevin Bieksa, 42
|PIM Leader
|David Savard, 16
|5-3-2
|Home / Road
|9-4-0
|5-4-1
|Last 10
|7-3-0
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...