Game Faceoff: Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets

Game Faceoff: Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what you need to know

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Anaheim Calling

Columbus Blue Jackets, 16-8-1, 33 points, 1st Metro, t-2nd East

vs.

Anaheim Ducks, 11-10-4, 26 points, 6th Pacific, t-12th East

Season Series

12/01/17 ANA @ CBJ
03/02/18 CBJ @ ANA

Stats

Anaheim Columbus
2.64 (27) GPG 2.76 (23)
2.92 (13) GAPG 2.36 (3)
18.4% (19) PP% 8.8% (31)
82.3% (10) PK% 83.9% (3)
45.74% (31) EV Corsi % 52.52% (4)
101.2 (8) EV PDO 101.0 (11)
Rickard Rakell, 8 G Leader Josh Anderson, 9
Corey Perry, 13 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 11
Rickard Rakell, 18 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 16
Kevin Bieksa, 42 PIM Leader David Savard, 16
5-3-2 Home / Road 9-4-0
5-4-1 Last 10 7-3-0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories