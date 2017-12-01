Game Faceoff: Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what you need to know

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 7:00 EST

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: Anaheim Calling

Columbus Blue Jackets, 16-8-1, 33 points, 1st Metro, t-2nd East

vs.

Anaheim Ducks, 11-10-4, 26 points, 6th Pacific, t-12th East

Season Series

12/01/17 ANA @ CBJ

03/02/18 CBJ @ ANA

Stats