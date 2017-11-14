Game Faceoff: Blue Jackets at Canadiens
Game Faceoff: Blue Jackets at Canadiens
Here’s what you need to know
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 7:30 EST
Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Eyes on the Prize
Columbus Blue Jackets, 10-7-1, 21 points, t-2nd Metro, 4th East
vs.
Montreal Canadiens, 8-9-1, 17 points, 5th Atlantic, 13th East
Season Series
11/14/2017 CBJ @ MTL
11/27/2017 CBJ @ MTL
03/12/2018 MTL @ CBJ
Stats
|Montreal
|Columbus
|2.50 (28)
|GPG
|2.94 (13)
|3.39 (26)
|GAPG
|2.72 (9)
|16.4% (18)
|PP%
|9.6% (31)
|75.0% (29)
|PK%
|80.4% (16)
|53.34% (3)
|EV Corsi %
|52.95% (4)
|97.3 (30)
|EV PDO
|101.0 (12)
|Brendan Gallagher and Max Pacioretty, 7
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 6
|Jonathan Drouin, 9
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 10
|Brendan Gallagher, Max Pacioretty, and Jonathan Drouin, 12
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 13
|Andrew Shaw, 20
|PIM Leader
|Zac Dalpe, 13
|4-3-1
|Home / Road
|5-3-1
|7-3-0
|Last 10
|5-4-1
