Game Faceoff: Blue Jackets at Canadiens

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 7:30 EST
Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Eyes on the Prize

Columbus Blue Jackets, 10-7-1, 21 points, t-2nd Metro, 4th East

vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 8-9-1, 17 points, 5th Atlantic, 13th East

Season Series

11/14/2017 CBJ @ MTL
11/27/2017 CBJ @ MTL
03/12/2018 MTL @ CBJ

Stats

Montreal Columbus
2.50 (28) GPG 2.94 (13)
3.39 (26) GAPG 2.72 (9)
16.4% (18) PP% 9.6% (31)
75.0% (29) PK% 80.4% (16)
53.34% (3) EV Corsi % 52.95% (4)
97.3 (30) EV PDO 101.0 (12)
Brendan Gallagher and Max Pacioretty, 7 G Leader Josh Anderson, 6
Jonathan Drouin, 9 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 10
Brendan Gallagher, Max Pacioretty, and Jonathan Drouin, 12 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 13
Andrew Shaw, 20 PIM Leader Zac Dalpe, 13
4-3-1 Home / Road 5-3-1
7-3-0 Last 10 5-4-1
