Game Faceoff: Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets
Here’s what you need to know
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Matchsticks & Gasoline
Columbus Blue Jackets, 13-7-1, 27 points, t-1st Metro, t-3rd East
vs.
Calgary Flames, 12-8-0, 24 points, 3rd Pacific, 6th West
Season Series
11/22/17 CGY @ CBJ
03/29/18 CBJ @ CGY
Stats
|Calgary
|Columbus
|3.00 (14)
|GPG
|2.86 (20)
|3.15 (22)
|GAPG
|2.48 (3)
|21.9% (10)
|PP%
|10.3% (31)
|71.8% (31)
|PK%
|83.3% (10)
|52.17% (7)
|EV Corsi %
|52.20% (6)
|100.1 (17)
|EV PDO
|101.3 (10)
|Sean Monahan, 12
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 7
|Johnny Gaudreau, 21
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 10
|Johnny Gaudreau, 31
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 15
|Matthew Tkachuk, 29
|PIM Leader
|Josh Anderson and Zac Dalpe, 13
|4-3-1
|Home / Road
|6-4-0
|7-3-0
|Last 10
|6-3-1
