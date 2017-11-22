Game Faceoff: Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Matchsticks & Gasoline

Columbus Blue Jackets, 13-7-1, 27 points, t-1st Metro, t-3rd East

vs.

Calgary Flames, 12-8-0, 24 points, 3rd Pacific, 6th West

Season Series

11/22/17 CGY @ CBJ
03/29/18 CBJ @ CGY

Stats

Calgary Columbus
3.00 (14) GPG 2.86 (20)
3.15 (22) GAPG 2.48 (3)
21.9% (10) PP% 10.3% (31)
71.8% (31) PK% 83.3% (10)
52.17% (7) EV Corsi % 52.20% (6)
100.1 (17) EV PDO 101.3 (10)
Sean Monahan, 12 G Leader Josh Anderson, 7
Johnny Gaudreau, 21 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 10
Johnny Gaudreau, 31 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 15
Matthew Tkachuk, 29 PIM Leader Josh Anderson and Zac Dalpe, 13
4-3-1 Home / Road 6-4-0
7-3-0 Last 10 6-3-1
