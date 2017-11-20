Game Faceoff: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
Here’s what you need to know.
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 7:00 EST
KeyBank Center - Buffalo, New York
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Die By The Blade
Columbus Blue Jackets, 12-7-1, 25 points, T-1st Metro, T-6th East
@
Buffalo Sabres 5-11-4, 14 points, 8th Atlantic, 16th East
Season Series
10/25/2017 BUF 1 @ CBJ 5
11/20/2017 CBJ @ BUF
1/11/2018 CBJ @ BUF
Stats
|Buffalo
|Columbus
|2.30 (31)
|GPG
|2.85 (20)
|3.50 (28)
|GAPG
|2.50 (3)
|15.6% (27)
|PP%
|10.5% (31)
|83.9% (7)
|PK%
|82.3% (12)
|46.86% (27)
|EV Corsi %
|52.32% (6)
|97.4 (28)
|EV PDO
|101.2 (10)
|Evander Kane, 11
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 7
|Jack Eichel, 11
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 10
|Evander Kane, 19
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 14
|Evander Kane, 20
|PIM Leader
|Zac Dalpe, 13
|2-5-1
|Home / Road
|6-3-1
|2-6-2
|Last 10
|5-4-1
