Game Faceoff: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

Here’s what you need to know.

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 7:00 EST

KeyBank Center - Buffalo, New York

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: Die By The Blade

Columbus Blue Jackets, 12-7-1, 25 points, T-1st Metro, T-6th East

@

Buffalo Sabres 5-11-4, 14 points, 8th Atlantic, 16th East

Season Series

10/25/2017 BUF 1 @ CBJ 5

11/20/2017 CBJ @ BUF

1/11/2018 CBJ @ BUF

Stats