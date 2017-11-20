Game Faceoff: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

Here’s what you need to know.

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 7:00 EST
KeyBank Center - Buffalo, New York
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Die By The Blade

Columbus Blue Jackets, 12-7-1, 25 points, T-1st Metro, T-6th East

@

Buffalo Sabres 5-11-4, 14 points, 8th Atlantic, 16th East

Season Series

10/25/2017 BUF 1 @ CBJ 5
11/20/2017 CBJ @ BUF
1/11/2018 CBJ @ BUF

Stats

Buffalo Columbus
2.30 (31) GPG 2.85 (20)
3.50 (28) GAPG 2.50 (3)
15.6% (27) PP% 10.5% (31)
83.9% (7) PK% 82.3% (12)
46.86% (27) EV Corsi % 52.32% (6)
97.4 (28) EV PDO 101.2 (10)
Evander Kane, 11 G Leader Josh Anderson, 7
Jack Eichel, 11 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 10
Evander Kane, 19 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 14
Evander Kane, 20 PIM Leader Zac Dalpe, 13
2-5-1 Home / Road 6-3-1
2-6-2 Last 10 5-4-1
