Game Faceoff: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens

Game Faceoff: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens

Here’s what you need to know.

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 7:30 EST
Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Eyes on the Prize

Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-7-1, 31 points, 2nd Metro, 3rd East

@

Montreal Canadiens, 9-12-3, 21 points, 6th Atlantic, 14th East

Season Series

11/14/2017 CBJ 2 @ MON 1 OT
11/27/2017 CBJ @ MON
3/12/2018 MTL @ CBJ

Stats

Montreal Columbus
2.33 (30) GPG 2.87 (18)
3.29 (27) GAPG 2.35 (3)
15.3% (29) PP% 9.7% (31)
75.9% (27) PK% 84.5% (T-4th)
52.50% (4) EV Corsi % 52.55% (3)
97.1 (30) EV PDO 101.2 (11)
Brendan Gallagher, 9 G Leader Josh Anderson, 8
Jonathan Drouin, 12 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 10
Jonathan Drouin, 15 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 15
Andrew Shaw, 28 PIM Leader Josh Anderson, Zac Dalpe, 13
5-5-2 Home / Road 7-3-1
4-4-2 Last 10 6-3-1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop