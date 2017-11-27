Game Faceoff: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens
Game Faceoff: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens
Here’s what you need to know.
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 7:30 EST
Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Eyes on the Prize
Columbus Blue Jackets, 15-7-1, 31 points, 2nd Metro, 3rd East
@
Montreal Canadiens, 9-12-3, 21 points, 6th Atlantic, 14th East
Season Series
11/14/2017 CBJ 2 @ MON 1 OT
11/27/2017 CBJ @ MON
3/12/2018 MTL @ CBJ
Stats
|Montreal
|Columbus
|2.33 (30)
|GPG
|2.87 (18)
|3.29 (27)
|GAPG
|2.35 (3)
|15.3% (29)
|PP%
|9.7% (31)
|75.9% (27)
|PK%
|84.5% (T-4th)
|52.50% (4)
|EV Corsi %
|52.55% (3)
|97.1 (30)
|EV PDO
|101.2 (11)
|Brendan Gallagher, 9
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 8
|Jonathan Drouin, 12
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 10
|Jonathan Drouin, 15
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 15
|Andrew Shaw, 28
|PIM Leader
|Josh Anderson, Zac Dalpe, 13
|5-5-2
|Home / Road
|7-3-1
|4-4-2
|Last 10
|6-3-1
