Game Faceoff: New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what at you need to know.

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: All About The Jersey

New Jersey Devils, 15-7-4, 34 points, T-2nd Metro, T-4th East

@

Columbus Blue Jackets, 17-9-1, 35 points, 1st Metro, T-2nd East

Season Series

12/5/2017 NJ @ CBJ
12/8/2017 CBJ @ NJ
2/10/2018 NJ @ CBJ
2/20/2018 CBJ @ NJ

Stats

New Jersey Columbus
3.00 (12) GPG 2.81 (21)
3.00 (T-17) GAPG 2.41 (3)
21.7% (T-9) PP% 9.3% (31)
81.3% (T-14) PK% 83.8% (6th)
46.51% (30) EV Corsi % 52.75% (5)
101.4 (6) EV PDO 100.8 (12)
Brian Gibbons, 11 G Leader Josh Anderson, 10
Taylor Hall, 19 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 13
Taylor Hall, 27 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 20
Miles Wood, 31 PIM Leader Nick Foligno, 16
9-3-2 Home / Road 10-4-0
5-3-2 Last 10 8-2-0
