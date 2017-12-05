Game Faceoff: New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets
Here’s what at you need to know.
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: All About The Jersey
New Jersey Devils, 15-7-4, 34 points, T-2nd Metro, T-4th East
@
Columbus Blue Jackets, 17-9-1, 35 points, 1st Metro, T-2nd East
Season Series
12/5/2017 NJ @ CBJ
12/8/2017 CBJ @ NJ
2/10/2018 NJ @ CBJ
2/20/2018 CBJ @ NJ
Stats
|New Jersey
|Columbus
|3.00 (12)
|GPG
|2.81 (21)
|3.00 (T-17)
|GAPG
|2.41 (3)
|21.7% (T-9)
|PP%
|9.3% (31)
|81.3% (T-14)
|PK%
|83.8% (6th)
|46.51% (30)
|EV Corsi %
|52.75% (5)
|101.4 (6)
|EV PDO
|100.8 (12)
|Brian Gibbons, 11
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 10
|Taylor Hall, 19
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 13
|Taylor Hall, 27
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 20
|Miles Wood, 31
|PIM Leader
|Nick Foligno, 16
|9-3-2
|Home / Road
|10-4-0
|5-3-2
|Last 10
|8-2-0
