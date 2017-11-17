Game Faceoff: New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what you need to know.

New York Rangers @ Columbus Blue Jackets
Friday, November 17, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Blue Shirt Banter

New York Rangers, 9-8-2, 20 points, 6th Metro, 9th East
@
Columbus Blue Jackets 11-7-1, 23 points, 2nd Metro, 4th East

Season Series

10/13/2017 NYR 1 @ CBJ 3
11/6/2017 CBJ 3 @ NYR 5
11/17/2017 NYR @ CBJ
3/20/2018 CBJ @ NYR

Stats

New York Columbus
3.33 (7) GPG 2.89 (15)
3.22 (24) GAPG 2.63 (8)
25.8% (3) PP% 9.3% (31)
81.3% (12) PK% 81.3% (13)
48.34% (23) EV Corsi % 52.41% (5)
97.3 (30) EV PDO 101.0 (12)
Mika Zibanejad, 8 G Leader Josh Anderson, 7
Kevin Shattenkirk, 12 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 10
Mika Zibanejad, 18 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 13
Kevin Shattenkirk, 22 PIM Leader Zac Dalpe, 13
2-3-0 Home / Road 5-4-0
8-2-0 Last 10 5-4-1
