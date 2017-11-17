Game Faceoff: New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what you need to know.

New York Rangers @ Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 7:00 EST

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s Blog: Blue Shirt Banter

New York Rangers, 9-8-2, 20 points, 6th Metro, 9th East

@

Columbus Blue Jackets 11-7-1, 23 points, 2nd Metro, 4th East

Season Series

10/13/2017 NYR 1 @ CBJ 3

11/6/2017 CBJ 3 @ NYR 5

11/17/2017 NYR @ CBJ

3/20/2018 CBJ @ NYR

Stats