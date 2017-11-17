Game Faceoff: New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Here’s what you need to know.
New York Rangers @ Columbus Blue Jackets
Friday, November 17, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Blue Shirt Banter
New York Rangers, 9-8-2, 20 points, 6th Metro, 9th East
@
Columbus Blue Jackets 11-7-1, 23 points, 2nd Metro, 4th East
Season Series
10/13/2017 NYR 1 @ CBJ 3
11/6/2017 CBJ 3 @ NYR 5
11/17/2017 NYR @ CBJ
3/20/2018 CBJ @ NYR
Stats
|New York
|Columbus
|3.33 (7)
|GPG
|2.89 (15)
|3.22 (24)
|GAPG
|2.63 (8)
|25.8% (3)
|PP%
|9.3% (31)
|81.3% (12)
|PK%
|81.3% (13)
|48.34% (23)
|EV Corsi %
|52.41% (5)
|97.3 (30)
|EV PDO
|101.0 (12)
|Mika Zibanejad, 8
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 7
|Kevin Shattenkirk, 12
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 10
|Mika Zibanejad, 18
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 13
|Kevin Shattenkirk, 22
|PIM Leader
|Zac Dalpe, 13
|2-3-0
|Home / Road
|5-4-0
|8-2-0
|Last 10
|5-4-1
