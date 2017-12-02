Game Preview #26: New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes

The Devils go to Glendale shortly after their game in Colorado to take on the Coyotes. Here’s a short preview.

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (15-6-4) against the Arizona Coyotes (6-18-4). SBN blog: Five For Howling.

The Time: 8:00 PM EST.

The Broadcast: TV - MSG+.

The Last Devils-Coyotes Game: The last game between these two teams, which was previewed by me and recapped by John, was a less than ideal game. The Devils must make sure to not get as generally run over by the Coyotes tonight, as there are no guaranteed wins in this league.

The Last Devils Game: Sami Vatanen made his debut against the Colorado Avalanche last night in a 2-1 victory. John did the recap on that game.

The Last Coyotes Game: Scott Wedgewood stopped 41 of 44 shots in a shutout loss to the Calgary Flames. Here’s a recap from Five For Howling.

Wedgewood vs. Kinkaid: Here’s an interesting thought for tonight’s game.

My buddy @MattLoug just pointed out to me that tomorrow is the big showdown between Keith Kinkaid and Scott Wedgewood. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 2, 2017

Wedgewood has been a pretty good improvement from the other goalies on Arizona aside from Antti Raanta. With a .906 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average, he’s much better than what was being thrown out on the ice before the team traded for him. He will most likely get to battle the man who kept him from being a New Jersey Devil backup - Keith Kinkaid. I look forward to seeing that matchup go down.

Other Notes: Clayton Keller has fallen to Earth a bit. In his last 12 games, he has four assists. All of those assists have come on the power play. Players like him have to start to step it up more consistently if the Coyotes want to look respectable by season’s end.

Your Take: What are your thoughts on tonight’s game? Are you excited to see Kinkaid versus Wedgewood? Who else are you looking forward to seeing. Leave your thoughts below.