Game Preview: Bruins vs. Flyers 12/2/17

The Flyers are not great, the Bruins are doing well. Can they get two points?

Just the facts

When: Saturday, 1 PM

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Rival SBN site: Broad Street Hockey

The situation

Philadelphia: 8-10-7, 23 points, 14th in the Eastern Conference (8th in Division)

Bruins: 11-8-4, 26 points, 10th in Eastern Conference (4th in Division)

Team leaders

Jakub Voracek, 7G-23A-30PTS; Claude Giroux, 11G-17A-28PTS; Sean Couturier, 14G-12A-26PTS

Brian Elliot, 6W, 5L, 2.96 GAA, 0.905 SV%

Game notes

The Flyers have lost their last 9 games, and were rumored to be considering a head coaching change. While that may sound like an easy opponent, the likelihood is that they will come out strong after that. The Bruins need to control the game from the puck drop.

The Flyers penalty kill is currently in 29th place. If the Bruins can finally get some calls they can make the Flyers pay on the PP.

The Bruins have listed Krejci and Bjork as game time decisions, however Jake DeBrusk is out. Roster decisions abound, as covered here.

It’s the Bruins annual Father/Son Trip with stops in Philly and Nashville. Expect lots of camera panning to proud papas!

Rask is 12-2-3 in his career against Philly (.926 SV%, 2.10 GAA). Elliot is 3-6-3 (.889 SV%, 3.16 GAA) against the Bruins.