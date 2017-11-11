Game Preview: Bruins vs. Leafs Round Two 11/11/17

Take two! Can the Bruins take 3 points from their home and home versus familiar Atlantic foes?

Just the Facts:

The Time: 7pm EST

The Place: TD Garden, Boston

Place to Watch: NESN, TSN, Sportsnet

Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub, TSN-4

Players to Watch:

Patrice Bergeron (4g, 7a in 10 games) is quietly having a strong offensive season despite changing wingers alongside him due to various injuries and roster juggling.

Zdeno Chara (23:28 ATOI) has been shouldering a heavy workload, even for a workhorse like him. Will Bruce Cassidy start leaning on other players more as the season continues?

Toronto’s offense, outside of Auston Matthews, has been lead by the the young trio of Hyman (9pts), Nylander (13pts) and Marner (9pts), were held to 1 point on the score sheet last night, will that continue?

Quick Hitters:

Auston Mathews didn’t play last night, but will he tonight? That’s the only pressing question as the Bruins look to take two important points against divisional foes, Toronto.

For the Bruins, both Brad Marchand and Noel Acciari returned from injuries and played effectively. In net, expect Tuukka Rask in between the pipes with three consecutive days off after tonight.

Never Forget:

Game 7 versus Toronto is too easy, so instead I’ll take a minute to thank my fellow Veterans, past and present for the service and sacrifice.