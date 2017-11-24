Game Preview: Bruins vs. Penguins 11/24/2017

The annual Black Friday matinee, Penguins version!

Just the Facts:

The Time: 1PM EST

The Place: TD Garden- Boston, Massachusetts

The place to watch: NBCSN

The Place to listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Opposing SBNation Blog: Pensburg

Players to Watch:

Sidney Crosby - Believe it or not he is a Ovechkin like -13 so far this year. Let’s see if how far under his skin Chara can get.

Danton Heinen is really growing as a player, with 11 points in 16 games

Tuukka Rask - Will he get the start after three straight for Khudobin? Can he find his way back towards being a top NHL goaltender for a team that suddenly finds itself with some momentum? After a huge game from Dobby, Rask may have to wait awhile to start.

Quick Preview:

The Bruins find themselves with their first win streak of the season, at 3 games, going into a match up versus a formidable opponent in reigning Stanley Cup champ Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins meanwhile have just four wins in their last 10 games, despite having two of the best players on the planet. Reports out of Pittsburg have Malkin potentially missing this match up so the Bruins may have caught a break at a crucial point in the season as they are fighting to get back into the playoff structure.

The Penguins leading scorer is none other than Phillip”Nice Guy, Tries Hard” Kessel with 8 goals and 16 assists, followed closely by Evgeni Malkin with 21. Can the Bruin’s defense keep the Penguins elite scorers in check? Will Dobby continue his Cinderella run at the top of the league’s goaltenders? Can the Black and Gold make it four straight? Tune in to find out!