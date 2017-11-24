Game Preview: Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what you need to know.

Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 7:00 EST

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Ottawa Senators, 8-6-6, 22 points, 5th Atlantic, 12th East

Columbus Blue Jackets, 14-7-1, 29 points, 1st Metro, 2nd East

Season Series

11/24/2017 OTT @ CBJ

11/29/2017 CBJ @ OTT

3/17/2018 OTT @ CBJ

Stats Preview

Ottawa Columbus 3.21 (9) GPG 2.86 (20) 3.05 (20) GAPG 2.48 (3) 17.6% (22) PP% 10.3% (31) 80.0% (16) PK% 83.3% (10) 50.33% (23) EV Corsi % 52.24% (6) 99.9 (22) EV PDO 101.2 (9) Mark Stone, 13 G Leader Josh Anderson, 7 Erik Karlsson, 16 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 10 Mark Stone, 20 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 15 Mark Borowiecki, 25 PIM Leader Zac Dalpe and Josh Anderson, 13 4-1-1 Home / Road 6-4-0 4-4-2 Last 10 6-3-1

Probable Lineups

Artemi Panarin Pierre-Luc Dubois Josh Anderson Boone Jenner Brandon Dubinsky Cam Atkinson Tyler Motte Nick Foligno Oliver Bjorkstrand Sonny Milano Jordan Schroeder Markus Hannikainen Zach Werenski Seth Jones Jack Johnson David Savard Ryan Murray Markus Nutivaara Sergei Bobrovsky Joonas Korpisalo Ottawa Senators Ryan Dzingel Derick Brassard Mark Stone Tom Pyatt Matt Duchene Bobby Ryan Mike Hoffman Jean-Gabriel Pageau Chris Didomenico Nick Paul Nate Thompson Alexandre Burrows Fredrick Claesson Erik Karlsson Dion Phaneuf Cody Ceci Johnny Oduya Mark Borowiecki Craig Anderson Mike Condon Columbus Blue JacketsOttawa Senators

Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets play host to the Ottawa Senators tonight at Nationwide Arena. Ottawa did not find a Black Friday deal in the center market as they paid a heavy price for new center Matt Duchene, a former trade target for Columbus.

Columbus comes into the game with the NHL’s longest current winning streak, a streak that has seen them climb to first place in the Metro division. Ottawa comes into the game 0-3-1 in its last 4.

Go Jackets.