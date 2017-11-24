Game Preview: Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets
Game Preview: Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets
Here’s what you need to know.
Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets
Friday, November 24, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Opponent’s Blog: Silver Seven Sens
Ottawa Senators, 8-6-6, 22 points, 5th Atlantic, 12th East
@
Columbus Blue Jackets, 14-7-1, 29 points, 1st Metro, 2nd East
Season Series
11/24/2017 OTT @ CBJ
11/29/2017 CBJ @ OTT
3/17/2018 OTT @ CBJ
Stats Preview
|Ottawa
|Columbus
|3.21 (9)
|GPG
|2.86 (20)
|3.05 (20)
|GAPG
|2.48 (3)
|17.6% (22)
|PP%
|10.3% (31)
|80.0% (16)
|PK%
|83.3% (10)
|50.33% (23)
|EV Corsi %
|52.24% (6)
|99.9 (22)
|EV PDO
|101.2 (9)
|Mark Stone, 13
|G Leader
|Josh Anderson, 7
|Erik Karlsson, 16
|A Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 10
|Mark Stone, 20
|P Leader
|Artemi Panarin, 15
|Mark Borowiecki, 25
|PIM Leader
|Zac Dalpe and Josh Anderson, 13
|4-1-1
|Home / Road
|6-4-0
|4-4-2
|Last 10
|6-3-1
Probable Lineups
|Artemi Panarin
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Josh Anderson
|Boone Jenner
|Brandon Dubinsky
|Cam Atkinson
|Tyler Motte
|Nick Foligno
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Sonny Milano
|Jordan Schroeder
|Markus Hannikainen
|Zach Werenski
|Seth Jones
|Jack Johnson
|David Savard
|Ryan Murray
|Markus Nutivaara
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Ryan Dzingel
|Derick Brassard
|Mark Stone
|Tom Pyatt
|Matt Duchene
|Bobby Ryan
|Mike Hoffman
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Chris Didomenico
|Nick Paul
|Nate Thompson
|Alexandre Burrows
|Fredrick Claesson
|Erik Karlsson
|Dion Phaneuf
|Cody Ceci
|Johnny Oduya
|Mark Borowiecki
|Craig Anderson
|Mike Condon
Game Preview
The Columbus Blue Jackets play host to the Ottawa Senators tonight at Nationwide Arena. Ottawa did not find a Black Friday deal in the center market as they paid a heavy price for new center Matt Duchene, a former trade target for Columbus.
Columbus comes into the game with the NHL’s longest current winning streak, a streak that has seen them climb to first place in the Metro division. Ottawa comes into the game 0-3-1 in its last 4.
Go Jackets.
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019