Game Preview: Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets

Here’s what you need to know.

Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets
Friday, November 24, 2017 - 7:00 EST
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Ottawa Senators, 8-6-6, 22 points, 5th Atlantic, 12th East
@
Columbus Blue Jackets, 14-7-1, 29 points, 1st Metro, 2nd East

Season Series

11/24/2017 OTT @ CBJ
11/29/2017 CBJ @ OTT
3/17/2018 OTT @ CBJ

Stats Preview

Ottawa Columbus
3.21 (9) GPG 2.86 (20)
3.05 (20) GAPG 2.48 (3)
17.6% (22) PP% 10.3% (31)
80.0% (16) PK% 83.3% (10)
50.33% (23) EV Corsi % 52.24% (6)
99.9 (22) EV PDO 101.2 (9)
Mark Stone, 13 G Leader Josh Anderson, 7
Erik Karlsson, 16 A Leader Artemi Panarin, 10
Mark Stone, 20 P Leader Artemi Panarin, 15
Mark Borowiecki, 25 PIM Leader Zac Dalpe and Josh Anderson, 13
4-1-1 Home / Road 6-4-0
4-4-2 Last 10 6-3-1

Probable Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Artemi Panarin Pierre-Luc Dubois Josh Anderson
Boone Jenner Brandon Dubinsky Cam Atkinson
Tyler Motte Nick Foligno Oliver Bjorkstrand
Sonny Milano Jordan Schroeder Markus Hannikainen
Zach Werenski Seth Jones
Jack Johnson David Savard
Ryan Murray Markus Nutivaara
Sergei Bobrovsky
Joonas Korpisalo
Ottawa Senators
Ryan Dzingel Derick Brassard Mark Stone
Tom Pyatt Matt Duchene Bobby Ryan
Mike Hoffman Jean-Gabriel Pageau Chris Didomenico
Nick Paul Nate Thompson Alexandre Burrows
Fredrick Claesson Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf Cody Ceci
Johnny Oduya Mark Borowiecki
Craig Anderson
Mike Condon

Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets play host to the Ottawa Senators tonight at Nationwide Arena. Ottawa did not find a Black Friday deal in the center market as they paid a heavy price for new center Matt Duchene, a former trade target for Columbus.

Columbus comes into the game with the NHL’s longest current winning streak, a streak that has seen them climb to first place in the Metro division. Ottawa comes into the game 0-3-1 in its last 4.

Go Jackets.

