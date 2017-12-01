Game Preview: Wounded Ducks

Game Preview: Wounded Ducks

Again, I’m never going to turn down the obvious headline. Sue me.

The Anaheim Ducks come to Columbus tonight with a patched-together roster. Remember the 2014-15 Blue Jackets? It’s kinda like that. Key forwards like Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, and Rickard Rakell are out with injuries or illness, as is our old friend Jared Boll. To bolster their forward depth, yesterday the Ducks made a trade with our Metro rivals New Jersey, giving up defenseman Sami Vatanen in exchange for center Adam Henrique, forward Joseph Blandisi, and a 3rd round pick. Here is some analysis from our colleagues at Anaheim Calling. Expect Henrique to make his debut tonight on Anaheim’s top line.

For Columbus, the lineup may change with the return of Matt Calvert. Ryan Murray remains injured and therefore Scott Harrington will once again play on the third pairing with Markus Nutivaara. The final big roster question: will Sergei Bobrovsky play tonight at home, or tomorrow night for an important Metro contest at Washington?

Gabriel Carlsson and Markus Hannikainen have been recalled from Cleveland for depth purposes, but I don’t expect either to play tonight. I would, of course, prefer to see a Carlsson/Nutivaara pairing if Murray is out long term.

Projected Lineups

Columbus Blue Jackets
Artemi Panarin Pierre-Luc Dubois Josh Anderson
Boone Jenner Brandon Dubinsky Nick Foligno
Sonny Milano Alexander Wennberg Cam Atkinson
Tyler Motte Lukas Sedlak Oliver BJORKSTRAND
Zach Werenski Seth Jones
Jack Johnson David Savard
Scott Harrington Markus Nutivaara
Sergei Bobrovsky
Joonas Korpisalo
Anaheim Duck
Nick Ritchie Adam Henrique Corey Perry
Andrew Cogliano Chris Wagner Jakob Silfverberg
Derek Grant Antoine Vermette Kevin Roy
Logan Shaw Kalle Kossila Dennis Rasmussen
Hampus Lindholm Josh Manson
Cam Fowler Brandon Montour
Francois Beauchemin Kevin Bieksa
John Gibson
Ryan Miller

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories