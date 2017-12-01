Game Preview: Wounded Ducks

Again, I’m never going to turn down the obvious headline. Sue me.

The Anaheim Ducks come to Columbus tonight with a patched-together roster. Remember the 2014-15 Blue Jackets? It’s kinda like that. Key forwards like Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, and Rickard Rakell are out with injuries or illness, as is our old friend Jared Boll. To bolster their forward depth, yesterday the Ducks made a trade with our Metro rivals New Jersey, giving up defenseman Sami Vatanen in exchange for center Adam Henrique, forward Joseph Blandisi, and a 3rd round pick. Here is some analysis from our colleagues at Anaheim Calling. Expect Henrique to make his debut tonight on Anaheim’s top line.

For Columbus, the lineup may change with the return of Matt Calvert. Ryan Murray remains injured and therefore Scott Harrington will once again play on the third pairing with Markus Nutivaara. The final big roster question: will Sergei Bobrovsky play tonight at home, or tomorrow night for an important Metro contest at Washington?

Gabriel Carlsson and Markus Hannikainen have been recalled from Cleveland for depth purposes, but I don’t expect either to play tonight. I would, of course, prefer to see a Carlsson/Nutivaara pairing if Murray is out long term.

Projected Lineups