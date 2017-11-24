Game Recap: Black Friday Beatdown 11/24/17

Pre-Game:

No, not that kind of pre-game, prior to puck drop Bruce Cassidy met with the media and confirmed Anton Khudobin would be getting the start once again versus the Penguin’s starter Matt Murray. Krug was listed as a game time decision but ended up dressing. The Bruins dressed 7 dmen with Vatrano, Beleskey and Postma as the scratches.

A little holiday pump up intro from the Garden to get you going! #NHLbruins pic.twitter.com/SRDtsUlPgv — Colin Beswick (@CBeswick) November 24, 2017

First Period:

Patric Hornquvist tripping at 0:32 for tripping to start the game. Bruins to the PP. The Black and Gold were able to get some pressure and a few shots on goal, but no goals.

The Bruins preached prior to the game about needing a fast start, and despite no early goals, they came out with a full effort, largely controlling the puck through the first 6 minutes of play. Schaller misses a goal by inches as it rings of the top post at the 14 minute mark but have no fear, David Krejci would bury a shot out front of the crease seconds later. 1-0 good guys with assists to DeBrusk and Cehlarik, wooo!!!

Nice play by Peter Cehlarik to keep the play alive, Jake DeBrusk feeds David Krejci, 1-0 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/q0UNPeEaVA — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 24, 2017

Through 10 minutes of play, the Bruins have out shot the reigning Stanley Cup champs 7-3. The Bruins came to play today and it’s showed.

Not to be outdone, future Norris winner Charlie McAvoy feeds young gun Sean Kuraly for his 3rd of the year. 2-0 Bruins only 12 minutes in.

The Bruins go to their second power play on a hook by Rust but are unable to convert. The best chance is a shot just wide by Charlie McAvoy as time expired. 0 for 2 on the PP, but up 2-0 on the scoreboard. I’ll take it.

The Bruins continued to control the pace of play with nothing of note up until a David Krejci hook on Hunwick. Bruins are able to limit shots to 1 as time expired. The Pens will have 1:17 of PP time to start 2nd period. All in all a great period by the Black and Gold as they start strong and score twice.

Second Period:

And it’s 2-1 Bruins as Letang and Crosby feed Guentzel a minute into the 2nd on the remaining PP from Krejci hooking penalty late in the 1st period. It is mostly Penguins pressure for the next ten minutes or so with the Bruins still holding a significant shots advantage.

Colin says the Bruins need to play better and they do! Local kid Matt Grzelcyk scores to make it 3-1 with assists to Krejci and DeBrusk, who both have two points already. Instead of backing down, the Penguins start pushing harder and get a goal less than two minutes later to make it a one goal game.

Can you guess who scored? You may have heard of him, nice guy, he tries hard and loves the game. It is none other than one Phillip Kessel with his 9th of the year. There may have been a pretty hardy boo here at the Garden from the crowd who continue the Boston tradition of hating former star players traded away.

Light work for Phil Kessel pic.twitter.com/KkjEOEVJn9 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 24, 2017

Like clockwork the game gets noticeably heavier with a scuffle by the half boards and some heavy hitting by both teams. It’s been a while but these two teams used to have a pretty strong “dislike” for each other. Krug breaks through blue line that’s called offside and skates the puck up to Murray causing another light shoving matching in front of Murray.

The heavy play continues as Crosby plays hack a goalie and “scores” to make it a tie game. It was reviewed twice, both times being considered a good goal somehow.

People... Everywhere.



And a game-tying goal for Sidney Crosby too! pic.twitter.com/897d2d9YY0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 24, 2017

We go into the third period tied at 3. Buckle up folks.

Third Period:

Heavy hits and chance for both teams as they go back in forth in the crucial third period. The Bruins still have an almost 2-1 shots on goal lead, but we are tired where it counts.

His noodlyness David “SuperStar” Pastrnak scores to make it 4-3 at 5:06 of the 3rd with assists to Nash and Spooner.

The Bruins get a jolt from Pasta’s goal and continue to carry play. Shots are 30-16 in favor of Bruins at halfway mark of 3rd period. Unfortunately Cehlarik was hurt by a Matt Hunwick knee on knee hit.

Cehlarik hurt on a Matt Hunwick knee to knee hit. Heads down the tunnel. — StanleyCup ofChowder (@cupofchowdah) November 24, 2017

The Bruins go full effort as clock winds down to limit chances. The Penguins pull Murray with 1:16 left in the period but are hard pressed to get any legit scoring chances. The end of this game had an almost playoff game intensity between two teams with some serious star power. The Bruins win their 4th straight and find themselves a point out of a wildcard spot with two games in hand! Not bad, not bad at all.