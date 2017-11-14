GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars

Cats in need of a win before heading west

Panthers (5-9-2 12P) vs Stars (9-8-0 18P)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET - LBC GameThread right here at 7:00ish

7:30 p.m. ET - LBC GameThread right here at 7:00ish WHERE: BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Southwest+

FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Southwest+ ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #GoStars, #DALvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #GoStars, #DALvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Defending Big D

Defending Big D SB NATION: Game Feature Hub

Game Feature Hub FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (0-0-0)

Game 1 of 2 (0-0-0) ALL-TIME vs DAL (RS): 15W-14L-3T 0OTL 1SOL 91GF 93GA

15W-14L-3T 0OTL 1SOL 91GF 93GA ALL-TIME at FLA (RS): 6W-9L-1T 0OTL 1SOL 36GF 48GA

6W-9L-1T 0OTL 1SOL 36GF 48GA LAST MEETING: DAL 2, @ FLA 1 - (Recap) - 3/4/2017

DAL 2, @ FLA 1 - (Recap) - 3/4/2017 NEXT MEETING: January 23, 2018

January 23, 2018 PROJECTED STARTERS: Luongo (2-3-1 .917/3.15 0SO) vs Lehtonen (2-3-0 .914/2.40 0SO)

Luongo (2-3-1 .917/3.15 0SO) vs Lehtonen (2-3-0 .914/2.40 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Dallas

Florida / Dallas

Scouting Report (Courtesy of Sports Chat Place)

The Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers meet Tuesday in NHL action at the BB&T Center.

Dallas could use a feel good victory here after splitting their last 10 games. The Stars are averaging 2.9 goals per game and are scoring on 31.3 percent of their power play opportunities. Jamie Benn leads Dallas with eight goals, John Klingberg has 14 assists and Tyler Seguin has 67 shots on goal. Defensively, the Stars are allowing 2.7 goals per game and are killing 87.5 percent of their opponents power plays. Ben Bishop has given up 30 goals on 351 shots faced and Kari Lehtonen has allowed nine goals on 105 shots. Dallas has allowed three or more goals in seven of their last 11 games.

Florida is getting desperate for a victory after losing six of their last seven games. The Panthers are averaging 3.3 goals per game and are scoring on 15.5 percent of their power play opportunities. Vincent Trocheck leads Florida with eight goals, Jonathan Huberdeau has 14 assists and Aleksander Barkov has 42 shots on goal. Defensively, the Florida Panthers are allowing 3.8 goals per game and are killing 71.7 percent of their opponents power plays. Roberto Luongo has given up 21 goals on 253 shots faced and James Reimer has allowed 31 goals on 285 shots. The Panthers have allowed three or more goals in seven of their last nine games.

The Stars are 17-35 in their last 52 road games and 21-51 in their last 72 games playing on 0 days rest. The Panthers are 0-4 in their last 4 home games, 1-6 in their last 7 games playing on 2 days rest and 1-6 in their last 7 overall. Dallas is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings in Florida.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BUFFALO (5-9-3 13P) at Pittsburgh (9-7-3 21P) 7 p.m.

Columbus (10-7-1 21P) at MONTREAL (8-9-1 17P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: TBL (30P), TOR (24P), OTT (21P), DET (18P), BOS (16P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets