Gameday Thread: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames (8 PM CST)
Gameday Thread: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames (8 PM CST)
It’s also Jere Lehtinen number retirement night! The ceremony begins at 6:30 PM CST.
It’s an extended pre-game show tonight as the Dallas Stars retire #26 in honor of Jere Lehtinen. Here’s what’s happening when tonight:
5:00 PM - KIA Victory Green Carpet begins
6:30 PM - Jere Lehtinen retirement ceremony begins on ice
7:15 PM - Ceremony ends
8:00 PM - Puck drop versus the Calgary Flames
Game Information:
Opponent: Calgary Flames
Puck Drop: 8:00 PM CST
TV: FSSW
Radio: 1310 AM / 96.7 FM The Ticket
Stream Online: Fox Sports Go
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...