Gameday Thread: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames (8 PM CST)

It’s also Jere Lehtinen number retirement night! The ceremony begins at 6:30 PM CST.

5:00 PM - KIA Victory Green Carpet begins

6:30 PM - Jere Lehtinen retirement ceremony begins on ice

7:15 PM - Ceremony ends

8:00 PM - Puck drop versus the Calgary Flames

Game Information:

Opponent: Calgary Flames

Puck Drop: 8:00 PM CST

TV: FSSW

Radio: 1310 AM / 96.7 FM The Ticket

Stream Online: Fox Sports Go