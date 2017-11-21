Gameday Thread: Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens (7:30 CST)

The Benn Brothers Are Back Together

The Stars and Canadiens are finally meeting up for the first time since this summer. Jordie and Jamie Benn’s parents will be watching. Charlie Lindgren will be playing goalie. Antti Niemi will be on the bench, to begin things. Joe Morrow and David Schlemko (injured) could be rounding out the half of the Montreal blue line that passed through Dallas at one point in their career. Could you have imagined, four years ago, that Joe Morrow and Maxime Lagace would be playing NHL hockey today while Val Nichushkin and Jack Campbell are not? Man, things are crazy sometimes.

The media will be focused on Alexander Radulov. Jamie Benn will hopefully not end up fighting his brother, because that is just not nice for brothers to fight.

Here is a good place to remind everyone that Ales Hemsky is still recovering from a concussion given him by Corey Perry. No, I’m not bitter.

Anyway, let’s chat about this thing. Per NHL.com, here are the projected lineups:

For Montreal:

Max Pacioretty -- Jonathan Drouin -- Alex Galchenyuk

Paul Byron -- Phillip Danault -- Andrew Shaw

Charles Hudon -- Tomas Plekanec -- Brendan Gallagher

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob de la Rose -- Torrey Mitchell

Jordie Benn -- Shea Weber (UPDATE: Weber is out. Brandon Davidson draws in, somewhere.)

Karl Alzner -- Jeff Petry

Victor Mete -- Joe Morrow

Charlie Lindgren

Antti Niemi

Scratched: Byron Froese, Brandon Davidson

Injured: Carey Price (lower body), Al Montoya (concussion), David Schlemko (hand)

And, for Dallas:

Antoine Roussel -- Jamie Benn -- Alexander Radulov

Devin Shore -- Tyler Seguin -- Brett Ritchie

Mattias Janmark -- Radek Faksa -- Tyler Pitlick Jason Spezza, now!

Remi Elie -- Gemel Smith — Tyler Pitlick, now!

Esa Lindell -- John Klingberg

Dan Hamhuis -- Greg Pateryn

Jamie Oleksiak -- Stephen Johns

Ben Bishop

Mike McKenna

Scratched: Julius Honka, Kari Lehtonen (personal)

Injured: Marc Methot (knee), Martin Hanzal (hand)