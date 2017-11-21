Gameday Thread: Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens (7:30 CST)
Gameday Thread: Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens (7:30 CST)
The Benn Brothers Are Back Together
The Stars and Canadiens are finally meeting up for the first time since this summer. Jordie and Jamie Benn’s parents will be watching. Charlie Lindgren will be playing goalie. Antti Niemi will be on the bench, to begin things. Joe Morrow and David Schlemko (injured) could be rounding out the half of the Montreal blue line that passed through Dallas at one point in their career. Could you have imagined, four years ago, that Joe Morrow and Maxime Lagace would be playing NHL hockey today while Val Nichushkin and Jack Campbell are not? Man, things are crazy sometimes.
The media will be focused on Alexander Radulov. Jamie Benn will hopefully not end up fighting his brother, because that is just not nice for brothers to fight.
Here is a good place to remind everyone that Ales Hemsky is still recovering from a concussion given him by Corey Perry. No, I’m not bitter.
Anyway, let’s chat about this thing. Per NHL.com, here are the projected lineups:
For Montreal:
Max Pacioretty -- Jonathan Drouin -- Alex Galchenyuk
Paul Byron -- Phillip Danault -- Andrew Shaw
Charles Hudon -- Tomas Plekanec -- Brendan Gallagher
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob de la Rose -- Torrey Mitchell
Jordie Benn --
Shea Weber (UPDATE: Weber is out. Brandon Davidson draws in, somewhere.)
Scratched: Byron Froese, Brandon Davidson
Injured: Carey Price (lower body), Al Montoya (concussion), David Schlemko (hand)
And, for Dallas:
Antoine Roussel -- Jamie Benn -- Alexander Radulov
Devin Shore -- Tyler Seguin -- Brett Ritchie
Mattias Janmark -- Radek Faksa --
Tyler Pitlick Jason Spezza, now!
Remi Elie -- Gemel Smith — Tyler Pitlick, now!
Jamie Oleksiak -- Stephen Johns
Ben Bishop
Mike McKenna
Scratched: Julius Honka, Kari Lehtonen (personal)
Injured: Marc Methot (knee), Martin Hanzal (hand)
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019
-
Power Rankings: Preds, Pens on the rise
The Lightning stay on top as other teams begin to catch fire
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
-
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'