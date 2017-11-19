Gameday Updates: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings: Line Combinations, Key Matchups
With the weird gametime today, the schedule is different, but it looks like yesterday’s practice remains our best bet for lineup changes that include David Booth possibly coming back in and the Red Wings going back to a 12/6 setup instead of the 11/7 they’ve been toying with recently. This is of course all thanks to the long-awaited return of Danny DeKeyser.
#RedWings defense pairs:— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 18, 2017
DeKeyser-Green
Ericsson-Daley
Kronwall-Jensen
Ouellet (seventh or extra)-Witkowski (suspended)
UPDATED LINEUPS
|Detroit Red Wings
|LW
|C
|RW
|Anthony Mantha
|Henrik Zetterberg
|Gustav Nyquist
|Tomas Tatar
|Dylan Larkin
|Andreas Athanasiou
|Justin Abdelkader
|Frans Nielsen
|Luke Glendening
|David Booth
|Darren Helm
|Scott Wilson
|LD
|RD
|Danny DeKeyser
|Mike Green
|Jonathan Ericcson
|Trevor Daley
|Niklas Kronwall
|Nick Jensen
|Goalie
|Jimmy Howard
|Petr Mrazek
POWER PLAY
PP1 – Athanasiou, Larkin, Mantha, Nielsen, Green
PP2 – Nyquist, Zetterberg, Abdelkader, Tatar, Kronwall
|Colorado Avalanche
|LW
|C
|RW
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colin Wilson
|Alexander Kerfoot
|JT Compher
|Matthew Nieto
|Carl Soderberg
|Blake Comeau
|Sven Andrighetto
|Dominic Toninato
|Nail Yakupov
|LD
|RD
|Sameul Girard
|Erik Johnson
|Andrei Mironov
|Tyson Barrie
|Mark Barberio
|Nikita Zadorov
|G
|Semyon Varlamov
|Jonathan Bernier
POWER PLAY
PP1 – Landeskog, MacKinnon, Rantanen, Girard, Barberio
PP2 – Kerfoot, Soderberg, Andrighetto, Yakupov, Johnson
Keys to the Game
Start Fast
I touched on this in the morning skate. Colorado played last night in Nashville while the Red Wings were at home resting up. A fast start is always important, but with Colorado it goes beyond just them being tired. While they are improved from last season there is still a lot of the same players on the Avalanche roster that remember being beaten down almost nightly. A quick lead for the Red Wings could break Colorado’s will early.
The story early on this season is no doubt the play of the Red Wings young forwards but 1B to that has been the play of Jimmy Howard. He has been a rock in net for the Red Wings this year and has kept them in some games, especially early on, that they probably should not have been in.
The Return of Danny DeKeyser
The Red Wings will get a chance to play with their expected blue line coming into the season for the first time tonight with the return of Danny DeKeyser. The defensive play has been up and down so far this year but DeKeyser’s return allows the Wings to take more minutes off the broken knees of Niklas Kronwall. A return to previous form by DeKeyser (the form that led to Mike Babcock calling him the human eraser) could give the Red Wings a real boost on the back end and give them a real chance at fighting for a playoff spot.
