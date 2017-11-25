Gameday Updates: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings: Line Combinations, Key Matchups

UPDATE:

Well, there’s not really an update. We know that Daley is out and will have an MRI. No news on a callup, so the assumption is that the Wings will go with 12 forwards and 6 defensemen with all available players playing.

Everyone who played last night available tonight except Trevor Daley, who is out. Awaiting update on his injury. #RedWings — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 25, 2017

As of 12:45 pm, Helene’s tweet above is the only news we’ve seen. If we get additional updates, we’ll update this post with updates so you can feel updated. Update.

Updated Lineups

Detroit Red Wings LW C RW Anthony Mantha Henrik Zetterberg Gustav Nyquist Tomas Tatar Dylan Larkin Justin Abdelkader Darren Helm Frans Nielsen Luke Glendening David Booth Andreas Athanasiou Scott Wilson LD RD Danny DeKeyser Mike Green Jonathan Ericcson Xavier Ouellet Niklas Kronwall Nick Jensen Goalie Petr Mrazek Jimmy Howard

PP1 – Nyquist, Zetterberg, Abdelkader, Tatar, Kronwall

PP2 – Larkin, Nielsen, Mantha, Athanasiou, Green

New Jersey Devils LW C RW Taylor Hall Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt Adam Henrique Travis Zajac Drew Stafford Pavel Zacha Brian Boyle Miles Wood Brian Gibbons Blake Coleman Stefan Noesen LD RD Andy Greene Steven Santini John Moore Damon Severson Wll Butcher Ben Lovejoy Goalie Keith Kinkaid Cory Schneider

PP1 – Boyle, Henrique, Bratt, Hall, Butcher

PP2 – Wood, Hischer, Zacha, Seversen, Zajac

Keys to the Game

Consistent Energy

When the Red Wings are playing with energy and conviction they are a team that can do some things in this league. When they play disinterested and go through the motions we get the Edmonton game. With both teams being on a back to back and having to travel to Detroit last night after their game it will likely be the one who finds the energy first and most often tonight that will walk away two points richer tonight.

Get Mantha Going Again

While he certainly did not look bad last night at all, Anthony Mantha still did not look quite like the Anthony Mantha we saw to start the season. It seems like since the dust up in the Calgary game he has been a little hesitant about using his size and strength to get to the high scoring areas or win puck battles. New Jersey is not the biggest team out there so this would be a good opportunity to regain that confidence he had early on.

Continue to Give Time to the Best Players

I like what Jeff Blashill has been doing lately with the 11F/7D lineup. It allowed him to find extra time for the forwards who were having good games while not relying on his defensemen to carry such a big burden of minutes. Even though the Daley injury has forced him into going with a more traditional 12/6 look tonight and fans hate the line blending he needs to keep with that philosophy tonight as well.