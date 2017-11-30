Gameday Updates: Wings vs. Canadiens, Projected Lineups, Keys to the Game

no morning skates, #RedWings and #Canadiens #MTLvsDET 7:30 pm#DETvsMTL 7 pm saturday



a schedule like days of old — gregg krupa (@greggkrupa) November 30, 2017

However, we did get some info from Blashill:

#RedWings Blashill said both Trevor Daley and Martin Frk are game-time decisions. — Dana Wakiji (@Dwakiji) November 30, 2017

Kulfan makes it sound like Daley expects to play, so if he’s in, expect the Wings to go back to 11/7 (not reflected in the lineups below). If that’s true, it’s anybody’s guess as to who would come out, but Frans Nielsen didn’t practice with the team yesterday after taking a hard hit against the Kings on Tuesday.

Update: Jonathan Drouin did not make the trip to Detroit with the team last night for medical reasons (lower-body injury - day-to-day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 30, 2017

With the Drouin news, the Habs have recalled Daniel Carr from the AHL, but we’re not sure where the lines will play out with that yet.

Lineups

Red Wings Expected Lineups Forwards Gustav Nyquist Henrik Zetterberg David Booth Tomas Tatar Dylan Larkin Anthony Mantha Darren Helm Frans Nielsen Justin Abdelkader Luke Glendening Andreas Athanasiou Scott Wilson

Defensemen Danny DeKeyser Mike Green Jonathan Ericsson Nick Jensen Niklas Kronwall Xavier Ouellet

Goaltenders Jimmy Howard (starting) Petr Mrazek

Canadiens Expected Lineups Forwards Max Pacioretty Phillip Danault Andrew Shaw Alex Galchenyuk Not Jonathan Drouin Paul Byron Charles Hudon Tomas Plekanec Brendan Gallagher Nicolas Deslauriers Jacob De La Rose Byron Froese

Defensemen Karl Alzner Jeff Petry Joe Morrow Jordie Benn Jakub Jerabek David Schlemko

Goaltenders Antti Niemi Carey Price

Keys to the Game

Rolie Polie Goalies

Carey Price is back in action for the Habs and doesn’t seem to have missed a beat, however with the Habs having played last night it may be decided that he gets a rest today and sees us on Saturday.

The Habs have an interesting goalie situation right now in that Carey Price is just back from injury but Antti Niemi was claimed off waivers by the Habs just over two weeks ago as seasoned veteran Al Montoya is out indefinitely with a concussion. As for the younger guys, Charlie Lindgren has been playing solid backup and Zach Fucale will be looking to get in the mix as well in another season or two.

As for the Wings? You know Blash, he tries to keep his secrets but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mrazek get the nod one of these two games.

Slump-schmump

Henrik Zetterberg is always his harshest critic, and he is something of an offensive slump - at least according to the scoresheet. To be fair, he has been setting the table for guys who just aren’t finishing the job. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Hank go quiet for a stretch, and he usually comes storming back just destroying everything in his path, and something tells me he’s going to be ruining some lives sooner rather than later.

Puck —> Habs net

That’s all I have to say about that.

Let’s Go Red Wings!