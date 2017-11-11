Gamethread #16: New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers

A three-game homestand by the New Jersey Devils ends tonight; they will host the Florida Panthers before hitting the road again. This gamethread is a place where users can discuss tonight’s game as it happens.

I hope you liked this three-game homestand for the Devils. They get to go back on the road for the next four games after this. (And that first road game is tomorrow. Yes, that’s a fifth game in eight nights.)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (9-4-2) vs. the Florida Panthers (5-8-2; SBN Blog: Litter Box Cats)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG+; Digital Audio - The One Jersey Network

The Theme for Tonight: CFO$ is the name of the production duo of John Alicastro and Michael Lauri. They’ve been responsible for many of the newer WWE themes, especially those in their developmental brand, NXT. A criticism of their themes is that they loop after about 30-40 seconds. But most entrances are about that long and they maximize those 30-40 seconds. They’ve made some absolutely great themes. My favorite of theirs can now be heard on the main roster on Tuesday nights. I love it so much, here’s a 30-minute looping version of Bobby Roode’s theme “Glorious Domination.” Don’t give in until you’re victorious. (A good lesson for the team we all love in the games that they play.)

The Rules: The rules remain the rules. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and all about the game itself. Other scores are OK, but let's make sure the comments here are primarily about the Devils and this game. Also, let's respect each other, there's no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. This is a gamethread, let's focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!