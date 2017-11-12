Gamethread #17: New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks

Right after hosting Florida, the New Jersey Devils begin another road trip tonight as they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. This post is a gamethread, where users can discuss tonight’s game as it happens.

Back on the road; right from the Brick City to the City of Broad Shoulders.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (X) vs. the Chicago Blackhawks (7-7-2; SBN Blog: Second City Hockey)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG+; Digital Audio - The One Jersey Network

The Theme for Tonight: Chicago has been the home and/or starting grounds for a lot of great professional wrestlers. Two of the biggest stars met in Chicago and went on a tear through the NWA, the American Wrestling Association, Jim Crockett Promotions, All Japan, New Japan, WCW, WWF, and anywhere else they went. They were big, they were strong, they were nasty, they were tough as nails, and they were iconic. Some know them as the Legion of Doom, some know them as the Road Warriors. It did not matter. When you saw the spiked pads, the painted faces, and you heard “Ohhhhhhhhh, what a rush” and that riff, you knew Hawk and Animal were going to take care of business.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and all about the game itself. Other scores are OK, but let's make sure the comments here are primarily about the Devils and this game. Also, let's respect each other, there's no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. This is a gamethread, let's focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!