Gamethread #18: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs
Tonight, the New Jersey Devils return to Canada’s biggest city to play the Toronto Maple Leafs. The last time was a high-scoring success. Will this be another win? This post is a place where Devils fans can discuss the game as it happens.
Will this be the return of Travis Zajac? Will this be a third straight win? Or will the opposition roll onto their fifth straight one? One thing is very likely: Brian Gibbons will probably not score a second 3-on-5 goal in Toronto in as many games.
The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (11-4-2) at the Toronto Maple Leafs (12-7-0; SBN Blog: Pension Plan Puppets)
The Time: 7:00 PM ET
The Broadcast: TV - MSG; Digital Audio - The One Jersey Network
The Theme for Tonight: “You think you know me?” *drum fill* “On this day! I see clearly! Everything has come to liiiiiiiiife!” Edge is a Devils fan and he hails from Toronto. You’d think the populace there would follow the lead of the Rated R Superstar but they would rather choose to be chumpstains.
The Rules: The rules remain the rules. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and all about the game itself. Other scores are OK, but let's make sure the comments here are primarily about the Devils and this game. Also, let's respect each other, there's no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. This is a gamethread, let's focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!
