Gamethread #20: New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild

Tonight, the road trip ends in the Land of 1,000 Lakes as the New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild. Wonder if they’ll know anyone on the Wild? Anyway, this post is a place where users can discuss tonight’s game as it happens.

The road trip continues to Manitoba for an afternoon game against the local team. The team formerly known as the Thrashers.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (X) at the Minnesota Wild (Y; SBN Blog: Hockey Wilderness)

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG+; Digital Audio - The One Jersey Network

The Theme for Tonight: Pro wrestling has a long history in Minnesota. The AWA was big there for decades; Ric Flair grew up in the state; and many other names came out of the Land of 1,000 Lakes. I’d like to highlight someone who has been around longer than one may realize and hit his peak in ECW: Jerry Lynn. He never really got going in WCW and he had runs in the WWE, TNA, and Ring of Honor But those matches with Lance Storm, Justin Credible, and especially RVD made many take notice. To that end, here is Lynn’s second ECW theme - which was often just an actual song not necessarily made for a wrestler - “El Cu Cuy” by Coal Chamber. This is the theme I believe he had when he did hold the ECW World Championship for a bit.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and all about the game itself. Other scores are OK, but let's make sure the comments here are primarily about the Devils and this game. Also, let's respect each other, there's no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. This is a gamethread, let's focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!